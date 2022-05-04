Baltimore on-duty detective has unmarked departmental vehicle carjacked, police say



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Baltimore police detective on duty fired at three armed suspects who shot him on Tuesday evening, police said.

The car jacking took place around 6:15 p.m. outside a convenience store in the 2800 block of South Hanover Street.

Police said the suspects drove over the Hanover Street Bridge where the car crashed and overturned.

The suspects later fled the scene on foot. Police have arrested two of the suspects, a third is absconding. Detectives and arrested suspects were not reported injured, WBFF reported.

Alabama Sheriff’s Jailhouse Surveillance Video Releases Suspicious Leave of Murder with Correctional Officer

“Tonight, those Baltimore police were nothing short of heroic,” the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 said in a statement.

The organization wrote, “Our detective was hit by a car and he fired at his assassins.” “The perpetrators overturned the vehicle and 2 out of 3 people were arrested due to the great work of all the reactive BPD units.”

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison will investigate the department’s Special Investigation Response incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the investigators at 410-396-2499.