Baltimore shootings leave 2 juveniles dead, 4 others wounded in span of 1 hour



Two teenagers were killed and four others were injured in three separate gun battles that erupted 60 minutes apart on a bloody Wednesday in Baltimore, authorities said.

The shooting began around 5:25 p.m., when officers heard footsteps near the 1700 block of Cole Street, Baltimore police said.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a 23-year-old man shot in the 400 block of South Fulton Avenue. Officers also found an unidentified man wounded in a gunfight on the 1700 block of Cole Street.

Although both men were taken to a nearby hospital, police said their condition was not immediately known.

Less than an hour later, police said officers responded to a report of another shooting in the 3500 block of Gelston Drive.

Respondents found a 15-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his leg and applied a tourniquet before doctors arrived and rushed him to the hospital.

Two other unidentified teenagers from the scene were found in a life-threatening condition. Police said two teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene.

During the second shooting at the same time, police said other officers responded to another shooting in the 1400 block of Mullekin Court.

Officers say a 26-year-old man has suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital but were not able to give an immediate update on his condition.

No arrests were made immediately after the shooting. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

These incidents have added to the growing number of murders and shootings in the city. As of Thursday, Baltimore police data shows 47 citywide homicides and 85 shootings a year