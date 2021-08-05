Baltimore Symphony Fires Flutist Who Shared Covid Conspiracy Theories



But companies often have a lot of leeway to fire employees they see as inconvenient, as long as they do so in accordance with collective agreements, legal experts say. “People can be fired if what they say or how they behave disrupts the purpose or the culture,” Kathleen Cahill, a Maryland employment lawyer, said in an interview. “Employees often don’t have the ‘freedom’ and ‘First Amendment rights’ they think they have.”

Understanding the state of vaccination mandates in the United States

Amid the pandemic, employers will likely have even more leeway to demand that employees follow policies designed to keep workplaces safe, Cahill added.

Skala shared false theories suggesting the coronavirus was created in a lab in North Carolina; she also shared messages raising concerns about vaccine safety. In the interview, she said she suffered from autoimmune disorders and was upset by the efforts to impose vaccines. She said she didn’t believe she needed to get tested for Covid-19 before heading to the orchestra’s offices to meet with staff there as she had been suspended and was no longer performing.

“I was misunderstood,” she said. “I feel like I’m standing in the truth.”

Earlier this year, Skala angered many of her colleagues for sharing messages questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election. She was also criticized for saying that black families need to do more to support them. their children’s classical music studies in emails to colleagues about efforts to increase diversity at the Baltimore Symphony. (The emails were later leaked and posted on Twitter.) She also described in one of the leaked posts feeling discriminated against early in her career as a “non-Jewish woman in a flute section of middle-aged to older Jewish men “.

The orchestra did not mention these comments when firing Skala. But in February, when Skala’s remarks about the coronavirus and election fraud began to circulate, he released a statement backing away. “Ms. Skala does not speak for the BSO, and her statements do not reflect our core values ​​or our code of conduct based on humanity and respect,” the orchestra said at the time.

Critics of Skala said they were happy with the orchestra’s decision to fire her. Melissa Wimbish, a Baltimore soprano, posted the leaked emails to Twitter in February. Wimbish, who performed with the orchestra, also organized an online petition calling for punishment of Skala, which has collected more than 1,000 signatures.

“They have this responsibility to react to these statements and to distance themselves,” Wimbish said in an interview, referring to the leaders of the orchestra. “It’s good to see that there is some justice.”