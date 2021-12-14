Bam bomb Kashi is shaking, Akhilesh-Akhilesh is speaking; SP spokesperson said in live debate, Sambit Patra gave this answer

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria had clarified on Akhilesh Yadav’s statement during a debate. After this Sambit Patra had said something like this.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Varanasi on a two-day visit. PM Modi had reached on 13th December and today i.e. on 14th December also he will visit various development projects. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav’s reaction also came after PM Modi’s visit to Kashi. Politics has heated up due to a statement of Akhilesh Yadav. He had said, ‘PM Modi should stay in Banaras for two-three months. Stays in Banaras for the last time.

During the live debate of ‘News18’, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria was asked a question about this. Senior journalist Amish Devgan had asked, ‘According to Akhilesh, whose last time was. Look, you probably hadn’t heard of them.’ Anurag Bhadauria replied, ‘BJP has to do everything by twisting it. The simple meaning of the last time can be anyone. Whether it is yours or ours or some other person’s. We go to shed our ashes at the last moment.

Anurag Bhadauria further says, ‘BJP is trying to forcibly associate it with any person. Akhilesh ji has not made any personal comment on anyone. This will be accounted for in the 2022 elections. Whole Kashi, Bam Bam Kashi is shaking and Akhilesh-Akhilesh is speaking. But the BJP has a special problem with this. They feel how Samajwadi Party is getting support in Purvanchal.

In response to this, Sambit Patra had said, ‘There is no answer to some slanderers. When Akhilesh ji was asked about Baba Vishwanath, he had said that everyone comes to Kashi at the last moment. It feels very sad, here we all humans are sitting and there is no God. Tell me to what extent it is okay to use such words. Akhilesh ji had told the Deputy CM that these people are people who sweep the broom. To what extent is it okay for an OBC person to use such language?’

Sambit Patra further says, ‘Look at Prime Minister Modi ji on the other side, flowers are being showered on the artisans who created this magnificence. Narendra Modi ji sanctified himself by washing the lives of Dalits. This reflects the thinking of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Akhilesh ji says for an OBC that he cleans the drain. They clean the garbage.