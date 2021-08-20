Ban on Akshay Kumar Bell Lake: The shocking ban on Akshay Kumar Bell Lake in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait

When Akshay Kumar decided to release his film ‘Bell Bottom’ in theaters, there was a wave of joy on the faces of the theater owners along with the fans. A movie was to be screened in theaters several days later. Released on August 1, Bell Bottom has been banned in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar. After all, what is the reason for banning this film in three Arab countries?

In fact, ‘Bell Bottom’ is based on a true incident when the late Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India. According to a report in ‘Bollywood Hungama’, the censor boards of these three Arab countries have objected to a scene in ‘Bell Bottom’. The local film certification board has refused to screen the film on its own, citing “tampering with historical facts”.



The screening of the film was banned due to this scene

The scene that is being objected to comes in the second half of the film, which shows the hijacking of a plane from Lahore to Dubai. According to the report, a source said that the incident actually took place in 1984 and then the then UAE Defense Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum personally handled the situation and the authorities there arrested the kidnappers. Caught

Effects on film earnings

The censor board may have objected to the same scene and refused to screen the film, the source added. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Vani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi are in ‘Bell Bottom’. The fact that cinemas across the country are currently open at only 50 per cent capacity has also had an impact on the film’s earnings.

According to Boxofficeindia.com, ‘Bell Bottom’, released on August 19, grossed Rs 2.75 crore on its opening day. The second day on Friday, the film’s earnings declined rather than increased. However, there was some increase in the film’s earnings over the weekend.

