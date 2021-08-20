Ban on Akshay Kumar Bell Lake: The shocking ban on Akshay Kumar Bell Lake in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait
Read: Bell Bottom Box Office Day 3: ‘Bell Bottom’ Gains Weekend, Slight Rise on Third Day
The screening of the film was banned due to this scene
The scene that is being objected to comes in the second half of the film, which shows the hijacking of a plane from Lahore to Dubai. According to the report, a source said that the incident actually took place in 1984 and then the then UAE Defense Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum personally handled the situation and the authorities there arrested the kidnappers. Caught
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ was leaked a few hours after its release
Effects on film earnings
The censor board may have objected to the same scene and refused to screen the film, the source added. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Vani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi are in ‘Bell Bottom’. The fact that cinemas across the country are currently open at only 50 per cent capacity has also had an impact on the film’s earnings.
Bell Bottom Day 1 Box office forecast: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ earns on the first day
According to Boxofficeindia.com, ‘Bell Bottom’, released on August 19, grossed Rs 2.75 crore on its opening day. The second day on Friday, the film’s earnings declined rather than increased. However, there was some increase in the film’s earnings over the weekend.
#Ban #Akshay #Kumar #Bell #Lake #shocking #ban #Akshay #Kumar #Bell #Lake #Saudi #Arabia #Qatar #Kuwait
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.