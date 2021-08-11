ban vs aus Shakib Al Hasan 1st to claim 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20I Bangladesh 1st series win against Australia in any format Kangaroo team made embarrassing record Kangaroo team made embarrassing record

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh, who hit 5 sixes in his last over three days ago, made a spectacular comeback. He created history on the night of 9 August 2021 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. He became the first all-rounder in the world to take 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20 Internationals. Not only this, he became the first spinner in the world to take 100 wickets in T20 Internationals.

On the basis of Shakib’s brilliant performance, Bangladesh won the first series in any format against Australia in international cricket. Not only this, the Australian team has been all-out in just 82 balls. For the first time in international cricket, the Australian team has been all-out in so few balls. Shakib Al Hasan in this match

Took 4 wickets giving just 9 runs in 3.4 overs. During this he also bowled an over maiden. Shakib was adjudged player of the match. Apart from this, Shakib Al Hasan was also selected Player of the Series in this T20 series against Australia.

In the last T20 of the five-match series, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat. He scored 122 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, the Australian team was bundled out for just 62 runs in 13.4 overs due to the excellent performance of the bowlers led by Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin. In this way Bangladesh won the match by 60 runs and won the series 4-1.

Amidst difficult batting conditions, Bangladesh could only manage a score of 122 runs in front of the sharp bowling of Nathan Ellis (2 for 16) and Daniel Christian (2 for 17). Opener Mohammad Naeem (23 runs) managed to cross the 20-run mark for the hosts.

This small target also proved like a mountain once again for Australia in front of the accurate bowling of Shakib Al Hasan (4 for nine), Saifuddin (3 for 12) and Nasum Ahmed (2 for eight). Australia were bundled out for 62 runs. Captain Matthew Wade scored 22 runs for Australia. Apart from them, only Ben McDermott (17) reached double digits.

62 runs is Australia’s lowest score in T20 International cricket. With this, the Australian team also broke their previous record of getting out in the fewest overs in international cricket. Australia’s previous minimum score was 79, which they scored against England in Southampton in June 2005. In that match, Australia’s team was out in 14.3 overs.

With this, Shakib has now got 102 wickets in T20 International cricket. Only Sri Lanka’s legendary fast bowler Lasith Malinga (107 wickets) has taken more wickets than him. He has 1718 runs in 84 matches in T20 International cricket at an average of 23.53.

Bangladesh won a series against Australia for the first time in any format. (Source: Twitter/ESPNKickinfo)

Shakib’s highest score in T20 International is 84 runs. This series played between Bangladesh and Australia was the first bilateral T20 series, in which more than 100 overs were bowled and the run rate of both the teams was less than 6 runs per over.





