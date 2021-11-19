BAN vs PAK 1st T20I Pakistan Shadab Khan Mohammad Nawaz hit 36 ​​runs in 14 ball T20 WC villain Hasan Ali took 3 wickets Bangladesh lost by 4 wickets thrilling match

Shadab remained unbeaten on 21 off 10 balls and Nawaz scored 18 runs in 8 balls. Hasan Ali took 3 wickets for 22 runs in 4 overs. With this win, Pakistan has taken a 1-0 lead in the series.

Pakistan won the first match of the 3-match T20 series against Bangladesh. They defeated Bangladesh by 4 wickets in a thrilling match played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. In this victory of Pakistan, Hasan Ali, who was the ‘villain’ in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, and all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz played an important role.

Hasan Ali faced a lot of criticism on social media for dropping the catch of Matthew Wade in the World Cup semi-final match against Australia. There were allegations that being a Shia, he deliberately dropped the catch to defeat Pakistan. Talking about the match, at one point of time, Bangladesh’s upper hand was looking heavy in the match.

Pakistan needed 32 runs in 3 overs to win. He had lost 6 wickets. Mohammad Nawaz came to the crease when Khushdil Shah was dismissed. He hit one four and two sixes in the next 7 balls. At the same time, Shadab Khan, who was already at the crease, also hit a four and 2 sixes in the next 7 balls and 4 balls already won the team.

The second match of the series is to be played on November 20 at the same ground at 1:30 PM IST. In the first T20 Bangladesh, batting first after winning the toss scored 127 for 7 in 20 overs. Pakistan achieved the target by making 132 runs for 6 wickets in 19.2 overs. Hasan Ali was adjudged player of the match.

Earlier, Pakistan had a poor start. Mustafizur Rahman bowled Mohammad Rizwan (11). After this Taskin Ahmed bowled Babar Azam and gave another blow to Pakistan. Mehdi Hasan lbw Haider Ali and pushed Pakistan on the back foot.

Experienced Shoaib Malik was run out by wicketkeeper Noorul Hasan. Both Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik could not even open the account. At one point, 4 wickets had fallen for 24 runs for Pakistan. After this, Fakhar Zaman (34) and Khushdil Shah (34) took over Pakistan’s innings.

The duo shared a 56-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Taskin Ahmed broke this partnership by getting Fakhar Zaman caught by Nurul Hasan. Then Shariful Islam adorned Khushdil Shah in the hands of Nurul Hasan.