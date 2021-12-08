BAN vs PAK: Pakistan beat Bangladesh to equalize India, Shakib Al Hasan left Kapil Dev behind; Sajid Khan also created history

In the second test match against Bangladesh, Pakistan won by an innings and 8 wickets. With this, he won the 2-Test match series 2-0. With this win, he equaled Team India. At the same time, his spinner Sajid Khan created history by taking 12 wickets in the match. Bangladesh’s star all-rounder could not avoid the defeat of his team, but he was successful in leaving behind veteran cricketers Kapil Dev and Ian Botham of England.

Sajid Khan was the hero in this victory of Pakistan. He took 4 wickets in Bangladesh’s second innings. He took 8 wickets in the first innings. This is the best performance of his career. Earlier, he had not taken 5 wickets even in a match. He was adjudged man of the match. Pakistan opener Abid Ali was adjudged man of the series.

This is Pakistan’s 7th win in a Test match in the year 2021. She has jointly reached the top of the list of winning most Test matches since January 1 this year. In this respect he equaled Team India. Team India played 13 Tests in the year 2021 and won 7 while it had to face defeat in 3. 3 test matches ended in a draw.

Pakistan played 9 test matches in 2021. In this he won 7, while lost in 2. England is at number two in terms of winning the most Test matches in the year 2021. They have won 4 out of 13 matches, while they have lost 6.

New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies have been successful in winning 3-3 Test matches. Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have also won one each. Australia has played 3 Test matches so far this year, but they have not tasted victory in even one.

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh was dismissed for 63 runs on Wednesday i.e. 8 December 2021. He has become the sixth player in the world to touch the mark of 4000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests. However, he has achieved this feat in the fewest Test matches. 34-year-old Shakib has also taken 6600 runs and more than 250 wickets in ODIs.

Shakib completed his 4000 runs in the 59th Test. This includes his 5 centuries and 25 half-centuries. He has taken 215 wickets in Tests. England’s Ian Botham made 69, West Indies’ Gary Sobers 80, Kapil Dev 97, New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori 101 and South Africa’s Jacques Kallis achieved this feat in 102 Test matches.

Talking about the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, on the 5th and last day, Bangladesh started playing 76 runs for 7 wickets in the first innings. The entire team was bundled out for 87 runs in 32 overs. After the follow-on, the team lost 6 wickets for 147 runs. From here, Shakib and Mehdi Hasan Miraj (14) made excellent partnership and kept Pakistan longing for wickets for a long time.

Both added 51 runs in 23.1 overs. Then it looked like the match would end up being a draw. Then Pakistan captain Babar Azam himself came to bowl. He made Miraj lbw. After this, it did not take long for Bangladesh’s innings to be reduced. Bangladesh’s second innings was all out for 205 runs in 84.4 overs. Pakistan declared their first innings at 300 for 4 in 98.3 overs.

