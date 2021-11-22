BAN vs PAK Pakistan Beaten Bangladesh in last T20 series clean sweep Babar Azam Flops Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Ramiz Raja Unhappy From NHPC Working

Pakistan have made a clean sweep against Bangladesh by winning the T20I series against Bangladesh 3-0. Captain Babar Azam scored just 27 runs in three matches and he proved to be a super flop. PCB chief Rameez Raja is unhappy with the functioning of the Lahore-based NHPC.

Pakistan won the three-match T20I series 3-0 on the Bangladesh tour. In the third match, the hosts defeated the hosts by 5 wickets and made a clean sweep. At the same time, the biggest difficulty for Pakistan was the form of captain Babar Azam, after the spectacular World Cup, they failed here in all three T20s.

The Pakistani captain had scored the highest 303 runs in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. He could only score 27 runs in 3 matches against Bangladesh. He was a super flop throughout the series. On the other hand, the Chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is unhappy with the ‘National High Performance Center (NHPC)’ in Lahore.

According to reports in Pakistani media, there may be a complete change in the management of ‘National High Performance Center (NHPC)’ located in Lahore. Because PCB Chairman Rameez Raja is not happy with the results. If sources are to be believed, Rameez may announce a new set-up to run domestic cricket and NHPC in the next few days.

A board source said that the NHPC is not functioning at full strength after the withdrawal of head coach Grant Bradburn, bowling coach, Mohammad Zahid and wicketkeeping coach Ateeq Uj Zaman. “Atiq went to the UK on leave and settled there like Mohammad Zahid. Ateeq had returned for some time but Zahid has sent his resignation.

He also added that Bradburn was asked to step down last month and has returned to New Zealand. The source said that Rameez is also not satisfied with HPC chief, former Test spinner Nadeem Khan’s performance and he may be replaced soon.

Let us tell you that Rameez had recently indicated during an interview that he would bring his own team to manage the HPC and domestic cricket. He had clearly said in a conversation with the media last week that, he is not happy with the level of domestic cricket including the pitch and coaching. He was unhappy with 34 centuries in the ongoing Qaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The PCB chief had said that he would take steps to improve the quality of pitches in the country and as a first measure, former chief curator Agha Zahid has been brought back on the board. Although he retired two years ago, he has been called again.