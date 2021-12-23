Banaras 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Banaras Movie (2022):Banaras is an Indian upcoming Tamil language drama romance film directed by Jayathirtha. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 4 February 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

Banaras is a Mysterious love story film that explains the beauty, Rich heritage, Culture of Banaras. Banaras is a film that explains the beauty, Rich heritage, Culture of Banaras and Kashi. Banaras is the lead character in this film where Siddhartha and Dani find their Love while explaining the City of lights, Banaras.

Banaras Movie Details:

Movies Name : Banaras (2022)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Release Date: 4 February 2022

Director : Jayathirtha

Producer: Tilakraj Ballal, Y.B. Reddy, Charan Suvarna

Tilakraj Ballal, Y.B. Reddy, Charan Suvarna Production: N/A

Writer : Jayathirtha

Music: B. Ajaneesh Loknath

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malaylam

Watch on: Theatres

Banaras Cast?

Achyuth Kumar

Devaraj

Sonal Monteiro

Sujay Shastry

Barkath Ali

Zaid Khan

Banaras Official Trailer

Banaras Official Trailer Coming soon.

