bands-on-arms-of-indian-cricketer-in-match-against-namibia-during-t20-world-cup-2021-match-paying-tribute-to-dronacharya-awardee-tarak-sinha But the Indian players came out wearing a black band, paid tribute to the Dronacharya award winning legend

Against Namibia, Indian cricketers came on the field wearing a black band on their arm. During his last match in T20 World Cup 2021, Indian players paid tribute to Tarak Sinha, who is called Guru Drona of Delhi cricket world.

Players of the Indian cricket team took to the field in their final match of the T20 World Cup against Namibia on Monday wearing black armbands in honor of renowned coach Tarak Sinha. Let us tell you that the Guru of Delhi cricket world Drona Tarak Sinha passed away on 6 November.

The late Sinha is credited with producing some of India’s finest cricketers, including current wicket-keeper batsmen Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and former fast bowler Ashish Nehra.

“The Indian cricket team has today donned a black armband to pay tribute to Dronacharya awardee and highly respected coach Tarak Sinha, who passed away on Saturday,” a statement from the BCCI (Cricket Board of India) said.

Sinha passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 71 years old. He was like a father figure in the famous Sonnet Club of Delhi, which gave many great players to the country.

His disciples like Surinder Khanna, Manoj Prabhakar, late Raman Lamba, Ajay Sharma, Atul Vasan and Sanjeev Sharma ruled Delhi cricket and also played for India.

Known as ‘Ustadji’ among his students, Sinha was not a grassroots cricket coach. In five decades, he discovered empty talent and then refined his skills and gave a platform to play through the club.

Delhi Cricket’s ‘Guru Drona’ Tarak Sinha dies, arrangements were made for Rishabh Pant to study in 10th and 12th

In the 1990s, he produced cricketers like Aakash Chopra, Anjum Chopra, Rumeli Dhar, Ashish Nehra, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant. The BCCI never used his talent to spot talent. The only time she was made the coach of the women’s team was when the careers of cricketers like Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj were just beginning.

When the Indian team took to the field against Namibia in their last match of the T20 World Cup 2021, the players paid tribute to Tarak Sinha by tying black bands on their arms.