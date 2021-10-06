Bangalore vs Hyderabad Highlights: IPL 2021 Bangalore vs Hyderabad match report and highlights; RCB vs SRH Highlights: De Villiers could not hit a six off the last ball, Bhuvneshwar helped Hyderabad win the title

Highlights Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four runs

Hyderabad scored 141 for seven in 20 overs.

RCB could only manage 137 runs for 6 wickets.

6 runs were needed on the last ball, but ABD could not do a miracle

Abu Dhabi

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the battle of honor in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. Bhuvneshwar Kumar wrote the story of the victory against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. Bangalore needed 13 runs in the last over to win, 6 runs off the last ball. AB de Villiers was on the field, but he could not make a charismatic shot to Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad won by 4 runs. In this match, Hyderabad scored 141 runs for 7 wickets, while Bangalore could only score 137 runs for 6 wickets. With this, RCB’s dream of reaching the top-2 in the table also went awry.

For the team, opener Devdutt Padikkal top-scored with 41 while Glenn Maxwell scored 40. Hershel Patel (3 for 33), Dan Christian (2 for 14) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1 for 27) put Sunrisers on 141 for seven. Shahbaz Ahmed and Mohammad Siraj also bowled economically and scored 21 and 17 in four and three overs respectively but did not take a single wicket.

Apart from Jason Roy (44) and skipper Kane Williamson (31), no batsman has been able to play for Hyderabad. Both shared a 70-run stand for the second wicket. The Hyderabad batsmen could add only 50 runs in the last eight overs. RCB got off to a bad start while chasing the target. Skipper Virat Kohli (05) stepped up ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over while Siddharth Kaul caught Christian (01) off Williamson at midoff to give RCB 18 for two.

Opener Devdutt Padikkal hit two fours off Jason Holder while Shrikar Bharat hit six and four off Kaul’s consecutive balls. In the power play, RCB scored 37 for two. Umran Malik caught Bharat off wicketkeeper Riddhiman Saha. He scored 12 runs. Glenn Maxwell, in good form, opened the account with a six over Rashid Khan and then hit sixes and fours in the next over of the great leg-spinner. RCB’s half-century was completed in the ninth over.

Padikkal, meanwhile, took no risks and preferred to just turn the strike around. The RCB suffered a major setback when Maxwell was run out on Williamson’s accurate throw in an attempt to score an unnecessary run. He faced 25 balls and hit three fours and two sixes. RCB needed 44 runs in the last five overs. The team’s 100 runs were completed in the 16th over. Rashid caught Padikal to Abdul Samad. He hit four fours off 52 balls. De Villiers hit one for Rashid, while Shahbaz Ahmed hit two fours to Umran Malik.

RCB needed 18 runs in the last two overs to win. Holder caught Williamson, who scored 14, to Shahbaz. Only five runs were scored in this over. Bhuvneshwar had to stop RCB from scoring 13 runs in the last over. Only one run was scored in the first three balls but de Villiers hit a six off the fourth ball. The fifth ball went empty again and only one run was scored on the last ball, leading the Sunrisers to victory.

Earlier, Kohli won the toss and invited Hyderabad to bat. Abhishek Sharma (13) hit a four and a six off George Garton in the second over. Siraj dropped his catch on the fine leg in the fourth ball but was caught by Glenn Maxwell at mid-on on the next ball. Williamson started the innings with two fours on Siraj. Opener Roy also hit a four on Garton. Hyderabad scored 50 for one in the power play. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz and leg-spinner Chahal ended the run.

Roy and Williamson played some good shots in the middle. Williamson, however, failed to capitalize on a good start and was bowled by Herschel. He hit four fours off 29 balls. Priyam Garg (15) hit a six off Chahal in the 14th over to complete the team’s century. In the same over, the umpire caught Roy behind the wicket but the decision to take DRS went in favor of the batsman. Christian struck out Garg and Roy in the 15th over to give Sunrisers a double.

Garg gave a catch to AB de Villiers at DP midwicket while Roy returned to the pavilion with a catch to the bowler. Roy hit five fours off 38 balls. Chahal bowled LBW Abdul Samad (01) to give Sunrisers 117 for five. Wriddhiman Saha too was caught by Herschel off De Villiers for 10 off eight balls. Meanwhile, Jason Holder tries to increase the run rate with fours on Christian and Herschel. After 16 runs, he returned to the pavilion on the last ball.