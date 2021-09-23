Bangalore warehouse blast: Powerful blast at Bangalore warehouse 3 killed, 4 injured Body parts scattered all over the area

A big explosion took place at a warehouse in Bangalore on Thursday. The fire killed three people, including two elderly women, and seriously injured four others. The incident took place at a warehouse at New Thargupet near Royan Circle in the city center in the Chamarajapet area. The blast was so horrific that the bodies of the victims fell on the road away from the warehouse. The blast damaged ten two-wheelers and a truck.

According to police sources, the deceased have been identified as Muralidhar, Aslam and Fayaz. Harish Pandey, DCP (South) said the explosion was not caused by an explosion of an LPG cylinder, a gas compressor or an electrical short circuit. The blast appears to have been caused by some explosives. We have to check that. The blast occurred at a transport warehouse where firecrackers were being stored.



Damage to the bike in the explosion

The buildings at a distance of 100 meters felt tremors

DCP Pandey said that this transport is a godown and how the firecrackers are kept, where they are brought from, will be investigated. Two died inside the warehouse and one outside the warehouse. The blast was so powerful that the victim’s body parts were scattered throughout the area. Attendees at the scene said it felt like a bomb had exploded. The quake was felt in buildings 100 meters away. Two bikes parked around the blast site were smashed and a mini truck was also damaged. The matter is being further investigated.