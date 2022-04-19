Bangladesh Father Of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Assassination

Today we talk about the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, whose murder shocked the whole world. Some junior army officers were behind the murder, who brutally killed the family members of Rehman on 15 August 1975. Rahman’s two daughters were in Germany at that time, so their lives were saved. However, he was barred from returning to the country after the assassination. These daughters were none other than Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana.

The assassination of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was part of the 1975 coup. Actually, after separating from Pakistan in 1971, Bangladesh was moving forward under the leadership of Rahman. Rahman, as soon as he took command, tried to take the country forward in every field. But within a few months, Rahman changed many forms of power. Elections were not held at the local level, due to which resentment towards them increased.

After some time the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman government was accused of nepotism and in suppressed words he was called a dictator. Four years later, anger was at its peak for Mujibur Rahman, including some military officers. Then what happened on 15 August 1975 was recorded in history. Some junior army officers of the Bangladeshi army surrounded Mujibur’s house and opened fire, in which members of Mujibur Rahman’s family lost their lives.

Apart from Rahman, his wife, son, daughter-in-law and 10-year-old child were killed in this attack. Rahman’s two daughters, Sheikh Hasina (current Prime Minister of Bangladesh) and Sheikh Rehana, had gone to Germany at the time of the incident. After this massacre, Sheikh Hasina and Rehana were stopped from returning home. Violent clashes continued for years after Rahman’s assassination, and a coup d’état occurred again in 1977, after which General Zia ur Rahman declared himself president.

However, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s daughter did not give up and fought a political battle over her father’s legacy for years. Staying in Britain, he established a different level in Bangladesh. During this, Sheikh Hasina also got constant public support. Things were reversed after the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, but she returned to Bangladesh in 1981 and was unanimously elected president of the Awami League. Then in 1996 she became the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for the first time.