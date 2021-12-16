Bangladesh liberation war 1971 When Indian soldiers defeated Pakistan military officers story of a war in words of a warrior

Manraj Grewal Sharma

When Lt Col Surinder Kapoor, the commanding officer of the 1st J&K Rifles, was posted to West Bengal for internal security duties in February 1971, little did he know that this would be a very risky year to live.

It’s been five decades, but the 86-year-old Kapoor, who was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra (MVC), the second highest gallantry award, remembers every little detail of the tumultuous months that began with his troops repelling Pakistani infiltrators and ended with the surrender of an exceedingly strong brigade commander from Pakistan and its seven lieutenant colonels. Today, he remembers his battalion’s campaign, symbolizing the “blood, sweat and tears” that went into India’s war against Pakistan for the liberation of Bangladesh.

In 1971, when the atmosphere on the eastern frontier was hot, and refugees entered India with tales of unspeakable horrors, Kapoor knew war was coming.

However, when Pakistani posts opened fire on refugees crossing the border, their troops regularly retaliated. It was their first major encounter on 3 November, when they killed three Pakistani soldiers who had entered Indian territory while chasing a band of members of Bangladesh’s Mukti Bahini (freedom fighters). Soon after, India’s Corps Commander Lt Gen TN Raina called on him. Kapoor says,

“They asked me what I wanted to do, and I said, ‘I want to attack and kill them’. He just laughed.”

However, on November 11, Kapoor got permission to occupy the post. “It was midnight, we were close to the enemy position, when the brigade commander said that the attack was repulsed, and we should capture a point close to the enemy and intimidate them.”

Dutifully, he recalls, the unit took a position near the border, near Masaliya Post. “We knew that the enemy would not remain silent. Sure enough, on November 15, they started firing heavy mortars at us, which lasted for 25 minutes and was followed by an infantry attack.” The Pakistanis made five such attacks, but each time they were beaten up, and they were forced to retreat.

But that was not the end, from the next day onwards, they began sending four Saber jets, making three flights a day, taking low dives and bombing the unit. Kapoor recalls- “I kept asking for the permission of the IAF (Indian Air Force) from the Brigade Headquarters only to state that there was no declaration of war. I said, ‘It’s declared for me’.”