Bangladesh Premier League 2022: Andre Russell Run Out In Bizarre Manner Watch Video of Freak Dismissal

Andre Russell Freak Run Out: Playing for Minister Group Dhaka on the first day of Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Andre Russell was run out in a strange manner. The ball hit the wicket of one end and went to the other end.

Andre Russell Freak Run Out: Playing for Minister Group Dhaka on the first day of Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Andre Russell was run out in a strange manner. The ball hit the wicket of one end and went to the other end.

Khulna Tigers beat Minister Group Dhaka by 5 wickets on Day 1 of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2022). But something happened in this match that probably Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell would like to forget forever. Mehndi Hasan bowled a throw that was a direct hit and the batsman Mahmudullah escaped. But Russell was run out.

Many people will be surprised to know that something similar happened with Andre Russell, who himself would not have expected that his luck is so bad. This is the story of the 15th over of Dhaka’s innings when Russell played a shot and took a run. Mehndi Hassan hit a direct hit and Mahmudullah, who was running at the danger end, survived. But the ball hit the bowling end after hitting the banting side wicket and Russell was run out.

The Caribbean all-rounder himself did not believe that such a thing could happen. After playing the shot, he was looking at his partner whether he reached safely or not, but looking back, he stayed away from his crease. In this, the ball came from the other end and hit the wicket on his side and he was run out after scoring 7 runs in 3 balls.

This video of the West Indies all-rounder is becoming fiercely viral on social media. People are also commenting very funny and funny on this video. In this video you can also see how he got run out in a strange way and the ball hit the wicket from one end and came to the other end.

Khulna Tigers started with victory

If we talk about this match, then playing first, Minister Group Dhaka scored 183 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. Tamim Iqbal top-scored with 50 off 42 balls and Afghan opener Mohammad Shahzad also scored 42 off 27 balls. For Khulna, Kamarul Islam took three wickets for 35 runs in 4 overs.

Chasing the target of 184 runs, Khulna Tigers started poorly and Tanjid Hasan returned to the pavilion for 2 runs. After this, Andre Fletcher (45) and Ronnie Talukdar (61) took the innings forward and shared a 72-run second wicket partnership. In the last, Thisara Perera scored an unbeaten 36 off 18 balls to give the team a spectacular victory by 5 wickets.