Bangladesh Premier League Before IPL Auction Mustafizur Rahman wreak havoc Comilla Victorians biggest win Chattogram Challengers

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a mega auction before 2022 on February 12 and 13. 5 players from Bangladesh have also been selected for this auction. Among them is the name of veteran bowler Mustafizur Rahman. His base price is Rs 2 crore. On February 3, he also proved his base price to be correct. He took 5 wickets for 27 runs in 4 overs in the 18th match of Bangladesh Premier League 2022.

Mustafizur Rahman showed 4 batsmen the way to the pavilion within 10 balls. Later his team’s opener and captain Imrul Kayas and Liton Das put on 138 runs for the first wicket. Imrul remained unbeaten on 81 off 62 balls. He hit 6 fours and 5 sixes during his innings. Liton Das was dismissed for 53 runs in 37 balls with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes.

The result was that his team Comilla Victorians took the joint-biggest win (in terms of wickets) of the season in this rain-hit Bangladesh Premier League match. In this match played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, Comilla Victorians won the toss and decided to bowl. The match was reduced to 18-18 overs due to rain.

Batting first, Chattogram Challengers scored 138 for 8 in 18 overs. For him, Will Jacques scored 57 runs in 37 balls with the help of 5 fours and 3 sixes. Afif Hossain scored 27 runs in 21 balls with the help of 4 fours. Shamim Hossain scored 26 runs in 22 balls with the help of 4 fours. Wicketkeeper Akbar Ali remained unbeaten on 12 off 8 balls.

Apart from these four batsmen, none of the Chattogram Challengers batsmen could cross the double-figure mark. Apart from Mustafizur, Nahidul Islam and Tanveer Islam also took one wicket each for Comilla Victorians. Comilla Victorians, chasing the target, scored 148 for one wicket in 16.3 overs and won the match.

This is Comilla Victorians’ fourth win in 5 matches this season. He has 8 points. He is at the top of the points table. Chattogram Challengers have played 8 matches so far. In this, he has got victory in only 3. He has 6 points. He is at number five in the points table. This is the third consecutive defeat for Chattogram Challengers.