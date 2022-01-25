Bangladesh Premier League Bowlers took 9 wickets in 57 runs Andre Russell Minister Group Dhaka all out 100 runs Sylhet Sunrisers recorded biggest win

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka: In this match played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, only Mohammad Naeem of Minister Group Dhaka, Captain Mahmudullah, Swagata Home and Rubel Hossain could touch the double figure. Andre Russell could not even open the account.

In the 7th match of Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Sylhet Sunrisers defeated Minister Group Dhaka by 7 wickets. Sylhet Sunrisers won the match in the 17th over itself.

This is the most number of balls remaining and the most wickets recorded in the tournament this season. For Sylhet Sunrisers, his three bowlers Taskin Ahmed, Najmul Hasan and Sohag Ghazi showed the way to the pavilion for 9 batsmen of Minister Group Dhaka for 57 runs.

The result was that Andre Russell’s team was bundled out for 100 runs. In the match played at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, Sylhet Sunrisers won the toss and elected to bowl. All the batsmen of Minister Group Dhaka, who came to bat first, could only score 100 runs in 18.4 overs.

Chasing the target, Sylhet Sunrisers won the match by scoring 101 runs for 3 wickets in 17 overs. This is the first win of Sylhet Sunrisers this season. Earlier on January 22, they lost the match against Comilla Victorians by 2 wickets.

With this win, Sylhet Sunrisers reached number three in the Bangladesh Premier League 2022 points table. He has 2 points. Chattogram Challengers are on top with 2 wins in 3 matches. He has 4 points. Comilla Victorians also have 2 points but are second due to better net run rate.

Taskin Ahmed took 3 wickets for 22 runs in 2.4 overs for Sylhet Sunrisers. Najmul Hasan took 4 wickets for 18 runs in 4 overs. He also had an over maiden. Sohag Ghazi took 2 wickets for 17 runs in 4 overs. He also had an over maiden.

From Minister Group Dhaka, only Mohammad Naim, Captain Mahmudullah, Swagata Hom and Rubel Hossain could touch the double figure. Andre Russell could not even open the account. Naeem scored 15, Mahmudullah scored 33, Hom made 21 and Hussain made 12.

For Sylhet Sunrisers, Lendl Simmons scored 16, wicketkeeper Anamul Haque scored 45, Mohammad Mithun scored 17 runs. Colin Ingram remained unbeaten on 21 off 19 balls and Ravi Bopara scored a run in 2 balls. Mashrafe Mortaza took 2 wickets for 21 runs for Minister Group Dhaka. Hasan Murad also managed to take a wicket.