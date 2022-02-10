Bangladesh Premier League IN IPL Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Sunil Narine Hits 200 Strike Rate South African Colin Ingram Stormy 50 In Vain

Sunil Narine In Bangladesh Premier League: Sunil Narine scored 24 not out in 12 balls while playing for Comilla Victorians. When he came to the crease, Comilla Victorians had to score 39 runs in 22 balls to win.

In the 26th match of Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Comilla Victorians defeated Sylhet Sunrisers by 4 wickets. West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine played an important role in his victory. Due to Sunil Narine’s all-round performance, the stormy innings of South African batsman Colin Ingram was ruined.

Sunil Narine is part of the Kolkata Knight Riders/KKR co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan in the Indian Premier League (IPL). KKR retained him for Rs 6 crore before the IPL mega auction.

In this match played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Comilla Victorians won the toss and decided to bowl. Coming to bat first, Sylhet Sunrisers scored 169 for 5 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Comilla Victorians won the match by scoring 173 runs for 6 wickets in 19.5 overs.

Sunil Narine scored an unbeaten 24 runs in 12 balls with the help of 3 fours and a six. When Sunil Narine came to the crease, Comilla Victorians had to score 39 runs in 22 balls to win with 5 wickets remaining. Sunil Narine scored 15 runs in 5 balls of the 19th over to turn the match in favor of Comilla Victorians.

Apart from Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali played an innings of 46 runs in 35 balls with the help of 4 fours and 2 sixes. Opener Mahmudal Hasan Joy scored 65 runs in 50 balls with the help of 7 fours and 2 sixes.

While bowling, Sunil Narine also took a wicket giving 34 runs in 4 overs. His teammate Mustafizur Rahman showed the way to the pavilion to 3 batsmen of Sylhet Sunrisers for 23 runs in 4 overs.

Earlier, Sylhet Sunrisers opener Colin Ingram scored 89 runs in 63 balls with the help of 9 fours and 3 sixes. He completed his fifty in 33 balls. Apart from him, wicketkeeper Anamul Haque scored 46 runs in 33 balls.