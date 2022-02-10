Sports

Bangladesh Premier League IN IPL Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Sunil Narine Hits 200 Strike Rate South African Colin Ingram Stormy 50 In Vain

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bangladesh Premier League IN IPL Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Sunil Narine Hits 200 Strike Rate South African Colin Ingram Stormy 50 In Vain
Written by admin
Bangladesh Premier League IN IPL Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Sunil Narine Hits 200 Strike Rate South African Colin Ingram Stormy 50 In Vain

Bangladesh Premier League IN IPL Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Sunil Narine Hits 200 Strike Rate South African Colin Ingram Stormy 50 In Vain

Bangladesh Premier League IN IPL Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Sunil Narine Hits 200 Strike Rate South African Colin Ingram Stormy 50 In Vain

Sunil Narine In Bangladesh Premier League: Sunil Narine scored 24 not out in 12 balls while playing for Comilla Victorians. When he came to the crease, Comilla Victorians had to score 39 runs in 22 balls to win.

In the 26th match of Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Comilla Victorians defeated Sylhet Sunrisers by 4 wickets. West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine played an important role in his victory. Due to Sunil Narine’s all-round performance, the stormy innings of South African batsman Colin Ingram was ruined.

Sunil Narine is part of the Kolkata Knight Riders/KKR co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan in the Indian Premier League (IPL). KKR retained him for Rs 6 crore before the IPL mega auction.

In this match played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Comilla Victorians won the toss and decided to bowl. Coming to bat first, Sylhet Sunrisers scored 169 for 5 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Comilla Victorians won the match by scoring 173 runs for 6 wickets in 19.5 overs.

Sunil Narine scored an unbeaten 24 runs in 12 balls with the help of 3 fours and a six. When Sunil Narine came to the crease, Comilla Victorians had to score 39 runs in 22 balls to win with 5 wickets remaining. Sunil Narine scored 15 runs in 5 balls of the 19th over to turn the match in favor of Comilla Victorians.

Apart from Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali played an innings of 46 runs in 35 balls with the help of 4 fours and 2 sixes. Opener Mahmudal Hasan Joy scored 65 runs in 50 balls with the help of 7 fours and 2 sixes.

READ Also  India Vs New Zealand Live Match Streaming, Scorecard ICC T20 World Cup 2021 - Watch Live: India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021

While bowling, Sunil Narine also took a wicket giving 34 runs in 4 overs. His teammate Mustafizur Rahman showed the way to the pavilion to 3 batsmen of Sylhet Sunrisers for 23 runs in 4 overs.

Earlier, Sylhet Sunrisers opener Colin Ingram scored 89 runs in 63 balls with the help of 9 fours and 3 sixes. He completed his fifty in 33 balls. Apart from him, wicketkeeper Anamul Haque scored 46 runs in 33 balls.


#Bangladesh #Premier #League #IPL #Shahrukh #Khan #Allrounder #Sunil #Narine #Hits #Strike #Rate #South #African #Colin #Ingram #Stormy #Vain

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Arteta ´so happy´ to achieve target and turn Arsenal´s season around

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment