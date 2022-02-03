Bangladesh Premier League Khulna Tigers Gains Biggest Victory of Season Jaker Ali Takes Stunning Catch Watch Video

BPL 2022, Khulna Tigers Biggest Victory of Season: Khulna Tigers registered their biggest win of the season by defeating Sylhet Sunrisers by 9 wickets in 14.2 overs. Caribbean batsman Andre Fletcher scored 71 runs in 47 balls.

In the 17th match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2022), Khulna Tigers defeated Sylhet Sunrisers by 9 wickets. This is also the biggest win of this season. In terms of balls or wickets, this is the biggest win for the Tigers in the 2022 season. Earlier this season, Minister Group Dhaka had won by 9 wickets.

Talking about the balls, Khulna won this match with 34 balls remaining. In this match, Jeker Ali of Khulna Tigers also took a brilliant catch of Sylhet Sunrisers captain Mosaddek Hossein. Hossein scored 34 runs in 30 balls. Fancode has also shared the video of this catch on its Twitter account.

Talking about this match, playing first, Sylhet Sunrisers scored 142 runs in the allotted 20 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Mohammad Mithun had scored 72 runs in 51 balls. Apart from him and captain Mosaddek, none of the players could even touch the double figure. Khalid Ahmed took two wickets giving 20 runs in 4 overs.

Apart from them, Nabil Samad bowled very economical giving 10 runs in 4 overs and also took 1 wicket. Islam Rabbi and Soumya Sarkar also got 1-1 success. Chasing a target of 143 runs, Khulna Tigers got off to a great start by Caribbean batsmen Andre Fletcher and Soumya Sarkar. Fletcher played a brilliant innings of 71 runs in 47 balls.

Apart from him, Sarkar scored 43 runs in 31 balls and he was the only player to be dismissed. Najmul Islam took his wicket and before being dismissed, he hit 6 sixes and 1 four in his innings. Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera, who came to bat after him, scored 22 runs in 9 balls to take the team to victory. Khulna achieved the target in 14.2 overs for the loss of one wicket.

Have a look at the points table

Looking at the points table, Fortune Barishal has won 4 matches in 6 matches and has occupied the top position with 8 points. Comilla Victorians are second, Minister Group Dhaka third, Khulna Tigers fourth and Chattogram Challengers fifth. All these teams have 6-6 points. Sylhet Sunrisers have lost 4 out of 5 matches and with just one win, this team is in the sixth ie last place.