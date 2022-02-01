Bangladesh Premier League: KKR Former All Rounder Shakib Al Hasan Takes Fortune Barishal to 3rd Win Chris Gayle Fails Again Dwayne Bravo Took 3 Wickets

BPL 2022, Shakib Al Hasan Shines but Chris Gayle Fails: In the 14th match of the Bangladesh Premier League, Shakib Al Hasan gave his team victory but Chris Gayle’s bat remained silent again. In this match, Khulna Tigers lost by 6 runs.

BPL 2022, Shakib Al Hasan Shines but Chris Gayle Fails: In the 14th match of the Bangladesh Premier League, Shakib Al Hasan gave his team victory but Chris Gayle’s bat remained silent again. In this match, Khulna Tigers lost by 6 runs.

In the 14th match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2022), Shakib Al Hasan’s team Fortune Barsal defeated Khulna Tigers by registering their third victory. The Bangladeshi all-rounder won his team with his all-round performance. While the team’s star player Chris Gayle’s bat remained silent once again. Gayle’s fellow opener Dwayne Bravo also could not do much with the bat.

Although Dwayne Bravo took three wickets in the bowling, but for this also he wasted 40 runs in the quota of 4 overs. Talking about the hero of Barishal’s victory in this match, the names were many, but the credit for this victory goes to the captain Shakib, who performed all-round. First he played a quick innings of 41 runs in 27 balls, after that while bowling economical, he took two wickets giving just 10 runs in 4 overs.

Playing first in this match, Fortune Barishal could not even last 20 overs and was all out for 145 runs in 18.5 overs. Apart from Shakib, Najmus Hossein Shanto also played a useful innings of 45 runs in 40 balls. Khalid Ahmed took the most three wickets for the Tigers. On the other hand, Kamarul Islam and Farhad Reza got 2-2 successes.

Chasing the target of 146 runs, Tigers started very slowly. Soumya Sarkar became the first victim of Shakib Al Hasan by scoring 13 runs off 22 balls. After this, Shakib also clean bowled Ronnie Talukdar for 6 runs. After losing four wickets for 35 runs, Mushfiqur Rahim and Yasir Ali handled the Tigers’ innings and took the score to 100.

Yasir and Rahim added 79 runs for the 5th wicket. After this, the captain of Khulna Tigers could not last long and Shafikul Islam gave him the 5th blow to the team by dismissing him for 33 runs. Yasir Ali stood unbeaten on 57 but could not lead his team to victory. Mujeeb ur Rahman also bowled economical, giving 13 runs in 4 overs with 1 maiden but he did not get any wicket.

Have a look at the points table

Taking a look at the BPL 2022 points table, Komil Victorians are at the first position with 6 points after winning all three matches out of 3 matches. Although second-placed Chattogram Challengers and third-placed Fortune Barishal also have 6-6 points each, the Victorians have a much better net run rate (+2.099) than both.

The condition of Minister Group Dhaka and Khulna Tigers is similar. Both the teams have won 2 out of 5 matches and lost 3 and both have 4 points each. But Dhaka’s net runrate is better than Tigers and they are at the fourth position. Whereas Tigers team is in fifth place. Sylhet Sunrisers have won only one match out of 4 and this team is at the last ie sixth place with 2 points.