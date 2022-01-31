Bangladesh Premier League MS Dhoni Opener Faf du Plessis Cameron Delport hit 50 in 22 Ball Comilla Victorians 3rd consecutive Won

Bangladesh Premier League 13th Match: Faf du Plessis scored an unbeaten 83 in 55 balls with the help of 8 fours and 3 sixes. Delport played an unbeaten innings of 51 runs in 23 balls with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes.

In the 13th match of Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Comilla Victorians defeated Chattogram Challengers by 52 runs. This is the third consecutive win for Comilla Victorians this season. He is at the top of the points table. He has 6 points in 3 matches. At the same time, Chattogram Challengers have 6 points in 6 matches. He is at number two.

Faf du Plessis and Cameron Delport played an important role in this victory of Comilla Victorians. Du Plessis scored an unbeaten 83 in 55 balls with the help of 8 fours and 3 sixes. Delport played an unbeaten innings of 51 runs in 23 balls with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes. The special thing is that Faf du Plessis has played 100 matches in the Indian Premier League.

Faf du Plessis was a part of Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. At the same time, Delport has not yet made his IPL debut. He also did not sell in the auction for IPL 2020, while his base price was only 40 lakh rupees.

Talking about the 13th match of BBL (BBL 2022) played at the Zahoor Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Chattogram Challengers won the toss and elected to bowl. Coming to bat first, Comilla Victorians scored 183 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, the entire team of Chattogram Challengers returned to the pavilion for 131 runs in 17.3 overs.

Nahidul Islam took 3 wickets for Comilla Victorians. At the same time, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanveer Islam and Shohidul Islam took 2-2 wickets. Karim was also successful in taking a wicket in Janat. Earlier, Comilla Victorians opener and wicketkeeper Liton Das scored 47 runs in 34 balls with the help of 5 fours and a six.

Liton Das shared an 80-run partnership for the second wicket with Du Plessis. Du Plessis completed his fifty in 40 balls. Du Plessis shared an unbeaten 98-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Delport. Delport completed his fifty in 22 balls.