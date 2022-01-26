Bangladesh Premier League Nahidul Islam took 3 wickets Chris Gayle Fortune Barishal all out Faf du Plessis Comilla Victorians create history

Comilla Victorians Vs Fortune Barishal Points Table: After this victory, Comilla Victorians reached the top of the points table of the tournament. He has 4 points. Chattogram Challengers are second and Sylhet Sunrisers third. Khulna Tigers is at number four.

In the 8th match of Bangladesh Premier League, Comilla Victorians defeated Fortune Barishal by 63 runs. This is the biggest win in terms of runs in Bangladesh Premier League 2022. Earlier this record was in the name of Chattogram Challengers. They defeated Minister Group Dhaka by 30 runs in the match played on 22 January 2022.

Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo: Spinner Nahidul Islam of Comilla Victorians played a key role in defeating Team Fortune Barishal adorned with T20 stars. He took 3 wickets for 5 runs in 4 overs. He reached number four in the list of highest wicket takers. He has 5 wickets in 2 matches. He was also adjudged player of the match.

In this match played at Dhaka’s Shere Bangla National Stadium, Fortune Barishal won the toss and elected to bowl. Coming to bat first, Comilla Victorians scored 158 for 7 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Fortune Barishal was bundled out for 95 runs in 17.3 overs.

Nahidul Islam took the wickets of Fortune Barishal captain Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Gayle and opener Shaukat Ali. Only 3 batsmen of Fortune Barishal could touch the double figure. Opener Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 36 runs in 47 balls. Tauheed Hriday scored 19 runs in 14 balls.

Wicketkeeper Noorul Hasan scored 17 runs in 14 balls. Four batsmen of Fortune Barishal could not even open the account. This includes DJ Bravo, who was part of Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Bravo, however, had shown prowess in the bowling earlier. He showed the way to the pavilion to 3 batsmen of Comilla Victorians by giving 30 runs in 4 overs. Shohidul Islam of Comilla Victorians took 22 wickets, Tanveer Islam 19 and Karim Janat took 2-2 wickets for 26 runs. Mustafizur Rahman also managed to take a wicket.

After this victory, Faf du Plessis’ team reached the top of the points table of Comilla Victorians Bangladesh Premier League 2022. He has 4 points in 2 matches. Chattogram Challengers are second and Sylhet Sunrisers third. Khulna Tigers have won one match out of 2. He also has 2 points. He is at number four.