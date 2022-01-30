Bangladesh Premier League pacer Mrittunjoy Chowdhury took hat-trick all-rounder Will Jacks hit 50 in 18 ball Chattogram Challengers won

Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Hat Trick in Bangladesh Premier League: Young Bangladesh fast bowler Mrityunjay Choudhary took a hat-trick. He took the wickets of Anamul Haque, M Hossain and Ravi Bopara respectively on the third, fourth and fifth balls of the 18th over.

In the 12th match of Bangladesh Premier League 2022, on 29 January 2022, Chattogram Challengers defeated Sylhet Sunrisers by 16 runs. In this victory, 22-year-old Bangladeshi fast bowler Mrityunjoy Chowdhury, two England batting all-rounders Will Jacques and Benny Howell and Bangladesh’s bowling all-rounder Mehdi Hasan played an important role.

After this win, Chattogram Challengers reached the top of the points table of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2022). He has 6 points in 5 matches.

This is the fourth defeat of Sylhet Sunrisers in 5 matches. He is at the bottom of the points table. He has only 2 points. In this match played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Sylhet Sunrisers won the toss and decided to bowl.

Opting to bat first, Chattogram Challengers scored 202 for 5 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, the team of Sylhet Sunrisers could only manage 186 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. A total of 32 fours and 18 sixes were hit in this match.

Chattogram Challengers batsmen hit 14 fours and 11 sixes. At the same time, 18 fours and 7 sixes were hit by Sylhet Sunrisers. Will Jacks of Chattogram Challengers hit fifty in 18 balls. He scored 52 runs in 19 balls with the help of 7 fours and 3 sixes.

Apart from him, Afif Hossain of Chattogram Challengers scored 38 runs in 28 balls and Shabbir Rahman scored 33 runs in 29 balls. Benny Howell scored an unbeaten 41 off 21 balls with the help of 2 fours and 3 sixes.

At the same time, Mehdi Hasan played an unbeaten innings of 13 runs in 4 balls at a strike rate of around 330. He hit 2 sixes during his innings. Mrityunjay Choudhary of Chattogram Challengers took 3 for 33 in 4 overs. He was adjudged player of the match.

Wicketkeeper Anamul Haque scored 78 runs in 47 balls with the help of 9 fours and 3 sixes for Sylhet Sunrisers. South African batsman Colin Ingram scored 50 runs in 37 balls with the help of 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Ravi Bopara scored 16 runs in 12 balls with the help of a four and a six. However, apart from these three, none of the Sylhet Sunrisers batsmen could touch the double figures. This was the reason that he had to face the fourth defeat in the Bangladesh Premier League 2022.