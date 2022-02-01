Bangladesh Premier League Shahrukh Khan AllRounder Andre Russell took 3 wickets in 15 ball Minister Group won 3rd match

Bangladesh Premier League: Minister Group Dhaka, batting first, scored 181 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. The entire team of Comilla Victorians was bundled out for 131 runs in 17.3 overs.

In the 15th match of Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Minister Group Dhaka defeated Comilla Victorians by 50 runs. In the match played on February 1, 2022 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Minister Group Dhaka, batting first, scored 181 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, the entire team of Comilla Victorians was bundled out for 131 runs in 17.3 overs. This is the third win for Minister Group Dhaka this season. He is second in the points table. He has 6 points in 6 matches. Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell and captain Mahmudullah played an important role in his victory.

Mahmudullah scored an unbeaten 70 off 41 balls with the help of 3 fours and 4 sixes. He completed his fifty in 35 balls. Andre Russell took 3 wickets for 17 runs in 15 balls. However, he could not excel in batting. He got out after scoring 11 runs. He was bowled by 25-year-old Tanveer Islam. In the video below, you can see how Tanveer bowled him.

Andre Russell is a part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Andre Russell is among the three players retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2022. Apart from Russell, KKR have also retained Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer.

Earlier, Tamim Iqbal scored 46 runs in 35 balls with the help of 2 fours and 3 sixes for Minister Group Dhaka. Tanveer Islam of Comilla Victorians took 2 wickets. Mustafizur Rahman, Shohidul Islam and Karim Janat took a wicket each.

Comilla Victorians’ 6 batsmen could not touch the double figure. For him, Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored 46 runs in 30 balls with the help of 8 fours. He was the team’s highest scorer. Captain Imrul Kayas scored 28 runs in 23 balls. Kais Ahmed, Ibadat Hossain of Minister Group Dhaka took 2-2 wickets. Rubel Hossain took one wicket for 5 runs in 2 overs.