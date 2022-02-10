Bangladesh Premier League Shahrukh Khan Former All Rounder Shakib Al Hasan Team Reaches Top 4 Chris Gayle Hits Half Century

BPL 2022, Chris Gayle Unbeaten Half Century: Chris Gayle played an unbeaten innings of 52 runs against Sylhet Sunrisers in the 24th match. In this match, Fortune Barsal won by 12 runs and entered the top-4.

BPL 2022, Chris Gayle Unbeaten Half Century: Chris Gayle played an unbeaten innings of 52 runs against Sylhet Sunrisers in the 24th match. In this match, Fortune Barsal won by 12 runs and entered the top-4.

In the 24th match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2022), Fortune Barsal beat Sylhet Sunrisers by 12 runs to register their fifth consecutive win. With this win, the team of former Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has reached the top-4 (playoff). In this match, Barisal’s opener Chris Gayle also played an unbeaten half-century.

Playing first, the team of Shahrukh Khan’s former all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan scored 199 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs. Opener Munim Shahriar hit 51 off 28 balls and fellow opener Chris Gayle made an unbeaten 52. Captain Shabik scored 38 runs off 19 balls.

Colin Ingram gave a good start to Sylhet Sunrisers chasing the target of 200 runs. Ingram scored 90 runs in 49 balls with the help of 16 fours and a six. Apart from him, Mosaddek Hossain scored 34 and Alauddin Babu scored 22 not out. Shakib, Dwayne Bravo and Najmul Hossain Shanto took 2 wickets each.

Sylhet’s team could only score 187 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs and Barishal won the match by 12 runs. The excitement was at its peak in the first match of the day. In this match, Chattogram Challengers beat Minister Group of Dhaka by 3 runs. This is the fourth victory for the Challengers and the fifth defeat for Dhaka.

Have a look at the points table

Talking about the points table, Shakib Al Hasan’s Fortune Rains is consistently on top. This team has won 6 out of 9 matches and has faced defeat in two. One match was inconclusive due to rain. On the other hand, Comilla Victorians are in second place with 9 points out of 7 wins and two losses. Khulna Tigers is third and Chattogram Challengers fourth.

Both the teams have 8 points each. However, Challengers have played 9 matches and Khulna has played 7 matches. Miner Group Dhaka have lost 5 out of 8 matches. Dhaka have won 3 matches and one match is inconclusive. Dhaka is at 5th position with 7 points. Sylhet Sunrisers playoff hopes are almost over. The team has won only one match out of 8 and lost 6. Sylhet with 3 points is at the last ie sixth place.