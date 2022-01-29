Bangladesh Premier League- Tamim Iqbal Century Leads Andre Russell Team to Second Win Simmons Hundred Wasted

BPL 2022, Tamim Iqbal And Lendl Simmons Century: Bangladeshi opener Tamim Iqbal and Caribbean batsman Simmons scored centuries in the same match of BPL 2022. In this match, Minister Group Dhaka defeated Sylhet Sunrisers by 9 wickets.

In the 10th match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2022), Minister Group Dhaka defeated Sylhet Sunrisers by 9 wickets. Centuries were scored for both the teams in this match but Dhaka’s Tamim Iqbal’s 111 was overshadowed by Sylhet’s Lyndl Simmons’s 116. Andre Russell’s team got this second win out of 5 matches.

Playing first in this match, Sylhet Sunrisers scored 175 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. Out of this, 116 runs were scored by Caribbean cricketer Lyndle Simmons alone. Apart from him, no other player could make a special contribution. For Dhaka, Kais Ahmed, Ebadat Hossein and Mashrafe Mortaza took a wicket each while bowling well.

Andre Russell proved to be the most expensive in this match and he took a wicket while spending 45 runs in 3 overs. Chasing a target of 176 runs, opener Tamim Iqbal made the victory easy by scoring a century of 111 runs for Minister Group Dhaka. He was supported by Afghan opener Mohammad Shahzad, who scored 53 runs.

Tamim scored an unbeaten 111 off 64 balls which included 17 fours and 4 sixes. Dhaka’s lone wicket fell in the form of Shahzad who was sent back to the pavilion by Alauddin Babu. Earlier, Simmons had scored 116 runs in 65 balls for Sylhet. This innings of the Caribbean cricketer included 14 fours and 5 sixes. But his century did not work for the team and the team lost.

Have a look at the points table of BPL 2022

If we look at the points table of BPL, there have been 10 matches and Comilla Victorians are on top with 4 points after winning 2 out of 2 matches. The net runrate of this team is better than everyone but this team has played the least matches. Chattogram Challengers are at second place with only 4 points from 4 matches after 2 wins and 2 losses.

On the other hand, Khulna Tigers are in third place with 4 points from 3 wins and 1 loss. Minister’s Group Dhaka has played maximum 5 matches out of which team is fourth with 4 points after 2 wins and 3 losses. This was the second loss for Sylhet Sunrisers out of 3 matches and they are at the 5th position. Fortune Barsal’s team is also in the last ie sixth place after losing 2 out of 3 matches.