Bangladesh President Ziaur Rahman was assassinated in Chittagong

There have been incidents of military coups in many countries of the world. Today, one of these incidents was the assassination of Bangladesh President Ziaur Rahman, who was put to death by some rebel army officers at the Circuit House in Chittagong. Actually, the reason behind this was the signing and coup attempt on 25 May 1981 on the orders of Chittagong GOC Major General Mohammad Abul Manzoor’s transfer to Dhaka. The conspiracy to kill Ziaur Rahman originated from here.

Major General Mohammad Abul Manzoor did not like this decision. He did not want him to be transferred from Chittagong to Dhaka. Because Major Manzoor was in this position for three and a half years in a row and was considered to have complete control over Chittagong. At the same time, Major Manzoor did not like another point of General Ziaur Rahman, which said that when General Zia goes on a visit to Chittagong on 29 May, Major should not come to welcome him at the airport.

After this incident, the intelligence agencies had feared some upheaval and asked that Gen Zia should not go to Chittagong on 29 May and cancel the journey till 1 June. Because on this day Major Manzoor was to report in Dhaka. In such a situation, then things could be normal. However, General Zia ignored all these things and flew to Chittagong on a special flight at 9 o’clock in the morning of 29 May. Then met some people and held a press conference at the Circuit House.

After the press conference till 11 pm, he spoke to the party members and also met the Chittagong commissioner and police commissioner. After that he went to sleep in his room after having dinner. In the same night, before about 1 o’clock, heavy storm and rain started. However, General Zia’s personal staff and guards were informed that anything could happen during the night. On the other hand, General Zia’s killers were preparing to attack.

Amidst torrential rain and storm, more than one and a half dozen rebel officers and soldiers of East Bengal 11, 28 reached the Circuit House. Then all of them were divided into three groups to carry out their respective tasks. Two fires were opened one after the other from the rocket launcher towards the Circuit House at 3.30 am. After this, firing was started with grenades, rockets and machine guns. Security guards were killed along with sentries in this attack.

When the killers started searching for General Zia, it was found that he slept in room number 4. However, amidst the loud noise and gunshots, General Zia himself came out and asked what do you want? These were his last words. Then Colonel Moti opened fire with his machine gun and emptied the entire magazine on Jia’s body. Jia’s body lay where she was shot till 7.30 am; Later some rebel officers came and took away the body for burial.