Bangladesh Reopens Economy Despite Covid Third Wave

DHAKA, Bangladesh – Nasrin Jahan woke up breathless. Her daughter held her in the back of a rickshaw as they drove to a nearby clinic, where she was hooked up to an oxygen cylinder. From there, an ambulance took her to a hospital, then to another, in search of a bed.

“Ammu, you’ll be fine,” her daughter, Tajrin Jahan Yousha, tried to tell her, using a loving term for “mother”. “We are close to the hospital. They will take care of you. “

Bangladesh’s already strained healthcare system is crumbling under the ferocity of the country’s third wave of coronavirus infections, and by far the deadliest. About 60% of its 23,000 virus-related deaths and more than half of its total infections have been recorded since early April. Its hospitals have been invaded. Only 4 percent of the population has been fully immunized.