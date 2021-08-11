Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan and West Indies Stafanie Taylor became ICC July player of the month

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the Player of the Month for the month of July. The ICC has named Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as this month’s Player of the Month. Australia’s Mitchell Marsh and West Indies’ Hayden Walsh were nominated with him this month.

While the women’s ‘Player of the Month’ West Indies’ Stephanie Taylor has been selected. West Indies’ Hayley Mathews and Pakistan’s Fatima Sana were nominated along with them. Bangladesh’s experienced star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has contributed in all three formats. Bangladesh won the series against Zimbabwe last month. Shakib Al Hasan scored an unbeaten 96 as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by three wickets in the second ODI at Harare Sports Club. In T20Is with the ball, Shakib took three wickets at an economy rate of seven, helping his country win the series against Zimbabwe.

A few days ago, Shakib Al Hasan once again performed with a bang against Australia. Shakib, wreaking havoc with his bowling on Monday, bowled the Australia team out for just 62 runs.

Shakib Al Hasan completed the century of wickets in International T20 cricket along with taking the second wicket in this match. He is the second bowler in the world to do so. Not only this, with this he became the first player in the world to take 1000 runs and 100 wickets in International T20 cricket.

Women’s player and West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor has contributed with both bat and ball. West Indies won their ODI and T20I series against Pakistan in July. In four ODIs against Pakistan, Stephanie scored 175 runs at a strike rate of 79.18 and took three wickets at an economy rate of 3.72.





