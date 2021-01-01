Bangladesh v New Zealand: New Zealand wins fifth T20 in Dhaka Bangladesh wins Series 3 2: Bangladesh beats strong New Zealand 3-2 before World T20

New Zealand may have saved their honor by winning the last match, but Bangladesh won the five-match T20 series 3-2. The Bangla Tigers also challenged other teams ahead of the World T20.Skipper Tom Latham scored an unbeaten 50 off 37 balls for New Zealand, who had already lost the series, as Bangladesh had to concede a 27-run defeat. Batting first, the Kiwis scored 161/5. Chasing the target, Bangladesh could only manage 134-8. Afif Hussain top-scored with 49 *.

In the match, Bangladesh rested four players, including all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan, fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, whose Kiwis picked up a lot and started strongly. Finn Allen hit 41 off just 24 balls. The team scored 50 runs in six overs.

When the wickets of Rachin Ravindra and Finn fell in the same over of Shorful, Bangladesh appeared to be making a comeback. But Henry Nichols and Cole McConnie added 54 runs in the last five overs. New Zealand then smashed the Bangladeshi top order.

Left-arm spinner Ejaz Patel took two wickets for 21 runs. Fast bowler Scott Kuglan spent just 23 runs to take two wickets. It is known that Bangladesh wants to play its first qualifier in the World T20, with teams like Papua New Guinea, Scotland and Oman in the group. The leadership of the team has been handed over to Mahmudullah.