Bangladesh violence: Key suspect in violence against Hindus and attack on temples during Durga Puja festival arrested from Cox’s Bazar

Security agencies will interrogate a key suspect arrested in connection with the recent incidents of violence against Hindus and mob attacks on temples in Bangladesh during Durga Puja celebrations. The police gave this information on Friday. The suspect’s name is Iqbal Hussain. Iqbal Hussain (35) was arrested from Cox’s Bazar on Thursday night. He is suspected of having a copy of the Quran in a Durga Puja pandal in Comilla.

Bangladesh has witnessed incidents of attacks on temples since last Wednesday following blasphemous posts on social media during Durga Puja festivities. A mob damaged 66 houses and set at least 20 houses on fire late on Sunday night.

“We have arrested Iqbal Hussain of Comilla, who is the prime suspect in the week-long widespread communal violence, from the Cox’s Bazar beach,” a spokesman for the police headquarters said. He said the police and other security and intelligence agencies would now interrogate Hussain. The police had earlier described Hussain as a vagabond. After preliminary interrogation, he would be produced in a court with a request to remand him to police for the next several days, officials said.

Another police officer in Comilla said, “We expect the court to order his remand in our custody and several other security and intelligence agencies will also interrogate him.”

Also Read Attack on ISKCON temple in Bangladesh, priest killed, people are now pleading for help from Modi

Violence erupted in Bangladesh on October 13 when a copy of the Quran, the holy book of Islam, was found placed at the feet of a Hindu goddess during Durga Puja in Comilla. On Wednesday, the police had said that the person who kept the ‘Quran copy’ at the place of worship at Nanua Dighir Par in the city on October 13 has been identified from the CCTV footage.

Preliminary police investigation revealed that he was a vagabond while family members claimed that his mental condition was not good. However, the police said that even if the claim is true, some vested interests may have used it to incite violence.

Clashes in Rohingya community, six killed

Six refugees were killed and 10 others injured on Friday in a violent clash between two groups of Rohingya refugees at a camp in southern Bangladesh. Shihab Kaiser Khan, Commander of the Armed Police Battalion, which guards the camp, said the clashes took place in Cox’s Bazar district when a group opened fire, killing four people on the spot. Two people died during treatment in the hospital. At the same time, the treatment of the injured is going on. It is not yet clear what led to the clash.

The post Bangladesh Violence : Key Suspect Arrested in Cox’s Bazar Violence Against Hindus & Attacks on Temples During Durga Puja Festival appeared first on Jansatta.

#Bangladesh #violence #Key #suspect #violence #Hindus #attack #temples #Durga #Puja #festival #arrested #Coxs #Bazar