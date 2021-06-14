Bangladeshi actress accuses businessman of attempt to rape and murder, writes to Sheikh Hasina seeking justice

A outstanding Bangladeshi movie actress has sought justice from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a Fb put up alleging {that a} businessman tried to rape and homicide her at a membership in Dhaka.

After making the allegations in a Fb put up with out naming the suspect on Sunday, she held a media briefing later within the night time time and accused businessmen Nasir U Mahmood, leisure and cultural affairs secretary of Dhaka Boat Membership, of assaulting her, bdnews24 reported.

The actress alleged that Nasir assaulted her on the membership in Dhaka’s Uttara 4 days beforehand.

The businessman might perchance now not be reached straight for feedback, the information internet area said.

A founding member of the Dhaka Boat Membership, Nasir is fervent with the correct property alternate.

Calling Prime Minister Hasina “mom,” the actress in her Fb put up additionally claimed that she sought assist from laws enforcement corporations however did now not receive justice.

“The place will I discover justice?” the put up be taught. “I couldn’t get it within the closing 4 days… All people listens to the precept factors and by no means follows by way of. I’m a woman, I’m an actor, however ahead of that, I’m a human being. I can’t keep peaceable,” she said within the put up in Bangla.

Sohel Rana, an assistant IGP, said the police will make a selection movement when the actress contacts them.