Bank FDs are getting negative returns due to inflation, know what the figures say

Some time ago, economists had said in their survey that deposits in banks have started giving negative returns to investors in the face of inflation. Now that seems to be proved. Looking at the inflation estimates released by the RBI, it can now be clearly said that the earnings from fixed deposits of banks are less than the real inflation. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its latest monetary policy meeting has projected retail inflation for the current fiscal at 5.3 per cent.

Bank FDs are giving less returns than inflation rate

The RBI said last week that the consumer price index (CPI) based inflation is expected to remain at 5.3 per cent during 2021-22. At this stage, the country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) will get negative interest on FD for one year and the real interest rate for the saver will be negative 0.3 percent. The real interest rate can be calculated by subtracting the rate of inflation from the interest rate offered by the bank. In August, the retail inflation rate has been seen at 5.3 percent.

Post office scheme is giving more returns

Similarly, the interest rate available for a tenure of 2-3 years is lower than the inflation projected for the current financial year. Leading private sector HDFC Bank offers an interest rate of 4.90 per cent for fixed deposits of 1-2 years. Whereas for 2-3 years this rate is 5.15 percent. However, small savings schemes run by the government are giving better returns than the fixed deposit rates of banks. The interest rate for fixed deposits of 1-3 years under small savings schemes is 5.5 per cent, which is higher than the inflation target.

what the experts say

Vivek Iyer, Partner, Grant Thornton India said that real rates are going to be negative for some time and it is important that people choose the right investment option based on financial literacy. Jyoti Prakash Gadia, managing director, Resurgent India, said the more risky options have shown phenomenal growth, which is expected to continue till inflation is contained or bank deposit rates rise.

