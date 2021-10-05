Bank groups unite against Biden’s choice for key regulatory position

Rebecca Romero said, “The core of all this and the source of our most important concerns is that in everything we have said or written publicly, there are bold ideas that consider essentially dismantling the banking system. ” Rainey, president of the Independent Community Bankers of America, said in an interview on Tuesday.

A White House spokeswoman and Ms Omarova declined to comment.

While most institutions represented by the Independent Community Bankers of America will not oversee Ms. Omarova, they are critical of her chances of confirmation. The threat of its rejection could be enough to persuade moderate Democrats not to vote in his favor, and a single defection could spoil him because of a 50-50 split between Democrats and Republicans in the Senate.

Updates October 5, 2021, 4:32 PM ET

The American Bankers Association and another industry group, the Consumer Bankers Association, have contacted Senators Mark Warner of Virginia and John Tester of Montana, two moderate Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee, according to a person familiar with the matter who was authorized to speak. was not. publically.

The person said that America’s independent community bankers have also reached out to Democrats who are least likely to support them if their nominations reach the votes of the full Senate, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kirsten Cinemas of Arizona.

When asked about contacts with the two senators, Ms. Romero Rennie said her group was expressing concerns about Ms. Omarova – even though she acknowledged that Ms. Omarova acted in favor of community banks on some issues. Is.

For example, Ms. Omarova filed a court brief in support of a lawsuit by New York’s state banking regulator over the creation of the OCC’s new charter for non-bank fintech companies known as fintechs, whereby Small banks worry they will take away business. Avoiding strict rules, one has to follow them. She has also written about the need for more restrictions on industrial credit companies, another type of lender that community bankers see as a threat. And he has publicly warned about the risks of large banks and other large financial institutions being too powerful.

But none of that matters compared to Ms. Omarova’s support for bank accounts issued by the Federal Reserve.