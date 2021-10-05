Bank groups unite against Biden’s choice for key regulatory position
When White House officials this summer began looking for new candidates to lead one of the banking industry’s top regulators, they saw Saul Omarova as a compromise between the competing demands of liberals and progressive Democrats.
The ideological divide had already exhausted the prospects of two other candidates to head the office of the Comptroller of the Currency, but Ms Omarova had something to offer to both sides. She specialized in banking law at a large corporate law firm and worked in the Treasury Department during a Republican administration, while as a professor at Cornell Law School she explored ideas for reform to increase the stability of the financial system. Had it.
Expectations for Republican support were never higher. But the most damaging blow has come elsewhere: the banks themselves.
Across the board, banks and their business groups, including the American Bankers Association, which counts large banks among its members, and the Independent Community Bankers of America, which represents the smallest institutions, sounded the alarm about Ms. Omarova. are.
Bankers usually take a reserved approach when reacting to proposed new regulators, so such veiled objections are almost unheard of immediately after the White House announced its intention to nominate Omarova on 23 September. And the united front displayed by all the major business groups is also unusual, as the agendas of the largest banks sometimes contrast with those of the smallest.
At the heart of the opposition are some of Ms. Omarova’s academic writings, which have explored ideas such as the federal government providing banking services to consumers through the Federal Reserve.
Criticism has come swiftly. A day after the White House announcement, American Bankers Association President Rob Nichols said his proposals would “effectively nationalize America’s community banks.”
Some critics have suggested that his views border on communism. Days after the White House announcement, The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board said that Ms Omarova “believed the Soviet economic system was better.”
Banking groups say Ms Omarova’s views pose a threat to the industry’s business model, even though making a public banking option through the Fed would be outside the power of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which oversees large national chartered banks. . .
Rebecca Romero said, “The core of all this and the source of our most important concerns is that in everything we have said or written publicly, there are bold ideas that consider essentially dismantling the banking system. ” Rainey, president of the Independent Community Bankers of America, said in an interview on Tuesday.
A White House spokeswoman and Ms Omarova declined to comment.
While most institutions represented by the Independent Community Bankers of America will not oversee Ms. Omarova, they are critical of her chances of confirmation. The threat of its rejection could be enough to persuade moderate Democrats not to vote in his favor, and a single defection could spoil him because of a 50-50 split between Democrats and Republicans in the Senate.
The American Bankers Association and another industry group, the Consumer Bankers Association, have contacted Senators Mark Warner of Virginia and John Tester of Montana, two moderate Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee, according to a person familiar with the matter who was authorized to speak. was not. publically.
The person said that America’s independent community bankers have also reached out to Democrats who are least likely to support them if their nominations reach the votes of the full Senate, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kirsten Cinemas of Arizona.
When asked about contacts with the two senators, Ms. Romero Rennie said her group was expressing concerns about Ms. Omarova – even though she acknowledged that Ms. Omarova acted in favor of community banks on some issues. Is.
For example, Ms. Omarova filed a court brief in support of a lawsuit by New York’s state banking regulator over the creation of the OCC’s new charter for non-bank fintech companies known as fintechs, whereby Small banks worry they will take away business. Avoiding strict rules, one has to follow them. She has also written about the need for more restrictions on industrial credit companies, another type of lender that community bankers see as a threat. And he has publicly warned about the risks of large banks and other large financial institutions being too powerful.
But none of that matters compared to Ms. Omarova’s support for bank accounts issued by the Federal Reserve.
“At the end of the day it really comes down to this philosophical question,” said Ms. Romero Rennie, who said she was ready to talk to Ms. Omarova about her views, but did not know how to reduce them. for what to do. concerns.
While the head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency can influence broader bank regulatory policy through groups such as the Financial Stability Oversight Council and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Board, establishing public banking options is beyond the office’s scope.
However, some Democratic lawmakers have proposed giving the United States Postal Service new powers to provide basic banking services, and the Postal Service has launched a pilot program to provide a check-cashing option.
Even though public banking ideas are supported by lawmakers and academics, some critics of Ms Omarova are using her writings to suggest that she may be a communist.
A Bank Policy Institute newsletter written by its chief executive Greg Baer reported that Ms. Omarova, who is now raised in Kazakhstan, won a scholarship called the Lenin Personal Academic Scholarship for college in Moscow. A spokesman for the institute declined to comment.
And Community Bankers Association president-elect Brad Bolton quoted an Alabama Republican congressman who tweeted a link to a The Wall Street Journal editorial about Ms. Omarova, as well as warning that she praised the Soviet financial system. Was.
“This enrollment must stop!” He has written. Mr Bolton did not respond to messages seeking comment on Tuesday.
#Bank #groups #unite #Bidens #choice #key #regulatory #position
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.