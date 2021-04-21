Bank Holiday in May 2021: Check the complete list here



Typically, each personal and public sector banks stay closed on all public or nationwide holidays in addition to on a number of festivals. They’re additionally closed on the second, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays of every month. Nonetheless, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a calendar in which it has point out that the banking operations will stay closed for as much as 12 days in May 2021.

The financial institution holidays are listed by the State Authorities, Central Authorities, and Union Territories below the Negotiable Devices Act, 1881.

In line with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in most of the states will stay closed on May 14 (Eid-UI-Fitra). Aside from it, some banks will observe holidays on Labour Day, Jumat-ul-Vida, Id-Ul-Fitr, Akshaya Tritiya and Buddha Pournima, try the below-given list.

List of financial institution holidays in May 2021

May 1, 2021: Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day)

May 2, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 7, 2021: Jumat-ul-Vida

May 8, 2021: Second Saturday

May 9, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 13, 2021: Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)

May 14, 2021: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya

May 16, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 22, 2021: Fourth Saturday

May 23, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 26, 2021: Buddha Pournima

May 30, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

