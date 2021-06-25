Bank Holidays: Banks Will Remain Closed For 4 Days, See Full List Here

Reserve Bank of India releases the list of holidays every month for all the banks in the country. Banks will remain closed for 4 days from June 25 to June 30.

New Delhi. If you have any important work of the bank then this news is of your use. If you are going out of the house for some work related to the bank, then you may have to face trouble. There are many bank holidays in the month of June. There are now five days left for this month to end. Banks will remain closed for two days tomorrow and the day after. Whereas in Jammu and Srinagar, banks will remain closed for 3 days from today. In such a situation, before going to the bank, you must see that on which days there will be no work in the banks.

Reserve Bank releases holiday list every month

Reserve Bank of India releases the list of holidays every month for all the banks in the country. Before going to the bank, customers should go to the bank only after seeing the list to avoid any kind of trouble. June 26 is the fourth Saturday of this month, due to which there will be a bank holiday across the country, while the next day being a Sunday, all banks will be closed.

Banks will be closed for 4 days

Banks will remain closed for 4 days from June 25 to June 30. Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will remain closed on June 25 on the occasion of Guru Hargobind’s birth anniversary. After this, June 26 will be the fourth Saturday, so banks will be closed all over the country. The next day will be a Sunday holiday. After this, banks will function on 28 and 29 June and again on 30 June i.e. Wednesday, Mizoram and Aizawl will remain closed. Here banks will be closed due to Ramna Ni.

why banks will be closed

25 June: Birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind ji (banks closed in Jammu and Srinagar)

June 26: Fourth Saturday of the month.

— June 27: Sunday.

— 30 ​​June: Ramna Nee (banks closed in Aizawl, Mizoram).