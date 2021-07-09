Bank Holidays In July: Remain Shut For 5 Days Straight From Tomorrow – Bank Holidays in July

In many states, from Monday to next Saturday, banks will be closed due to festivals for a total of 9 days.

New Delhi. In the month of July, there is a queue of holidays in the banks (Bank holiday list in July 2021). The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the list of bank holidays for the month of July, which has a total of 14 holidays. From today i.e. 9th July, there will be 9 holidays under state wise category, religious festivals and other celebrations. At the same time, out of total 14 holidays, 5 will be regular weekends. In many places there has been a holiday of 5 days since yesterday.

Bank closed for 9 days due to festivals

It is worth noting that due to the second Saturday i.e. July 10, there is a holiday in banks and due to Sunday, banks will be completely closed on July 11 and 18 in many states. With this, the banks will remain closed due to festivals for a total of 9 days from Monday to next Saturday. Meanwhile, 15th July is not a holiday.

According to RBI, this upcoming bank holiday is decided according to different states. Banks will not function in only those states where holidays have been fixed.

Here is the complete list of holidays for banks in the month of July (counting from July 9).

1) July 10, 2021 – Second Saturday (Weekend Holiday)

2) 11 July 2021- Sunday (Weekend Holiday)

3) 12 July 2021- Monday- Kang (Rathjatra) / Rath Yatra (Bhubaneswar, Imphal)

4) 13 July 2021 – Tuesday – Bhanu Jayanti (Gangtok)

5) 14 July 2021 – Wednesday – Drukpa Tshechi (Gangtok)

6) 16 July 2021 – Thursday – Harela Puja (Dehradun)

7) 17 July 2021 – Saturday – U Tirot Singh Day / Kharchi Puja (Agartala, Shillong)

8) 18 July 2021 – Sunday (Weekend Holiday)

9) 19 July 2021- Monday- Guru Rimpochee Ke Thungkar Tshechu (Gangtok)

10) 20 July 2021 – Tuesday – Bakrid (Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

11) 21 July 2021- Tuesday- Eid-ul-Adha (All India except Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

12) 24 July 2021 – Fourth Saturday (Weekend Holiday)

13) 25 July 2021- Sunday (Weekend Holiday)

14) 31st July 2021- Saturday- Ker Puja (Agartala)

As stated earlier, these holidays are spread across the states and occur on different dates. The holiday days rarely overlap in more than two states, with the exception of Bakri Eid (Eid-ul-Zuha) (Eid-ui-Adha) on 21 July. There are few exceptions in the form of Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.