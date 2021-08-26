Bank Holidays September 2021: Bank Holidays September 2021 Check out the full list- Banks will be closed for 12 days in September 2021.

Bank Holiday List: Banks will be closed for 12 days in September 2021. This includes the second and fourth weekends. There are also festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Haritalika Teej in the month of September. Although banks across the country will be closed for 12 days in September, this is not the case. Some of the holidays / festivals in the month are related to a particular state or region. So bank holidays may vary by state.

List of bank holidays for the month of September

5 September 2021- Sunday

September 8, 2021- Shrimant Shankardev Date (Bank closed in Guwahati)

September 9, 2021 – Haritalika Teej (Banks closed in Gangtok)

September 10, 2021 – Ganesh Chaturthi / Anniversary (Bank Holidays at Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji)

September 11, 2021 – Ganesh Chaturthi (Day 2), Second Saturday

September 12, 2021 – Sunday

September 17, 2021 – Karma Puja (Bank closed in Ranchi)

September 19, 2021 – Sunday

September 20, 2021 – Indrajatra (Bank closed in Gangtok)

September 21, 2021 – Shri Narayan Guru Samadhi Day (Bank Holiday in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram)

September 25, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

September 26, 2021 – Sunday

At the end of August, banks were closed for 4 consecutive days

Banks will be closed till the end of August due to holidays. August 28 is the fourth Saturday of the month, so the bank has a holiday. After this, the bank will have a holiday as August 2 is a Sunday. Janmashtami is on August 30, which will close banks in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Srinagar, Chennai and Gangtok. On August 31, the last day of the month, banks will not open in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, due to Krishna Ashtami.