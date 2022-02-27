Bank Job Press Recruitment 2022 for Bank Jobs, Junior Technician Posts, ITI Pass can be applied at bnpdewas.spmcil.com.

Junior Technician (Inc. Factory) – Full time ITI Certificate in Dyestuff Technology / Paint Technology / Surface Coating Technology / Printing Ink Technology / Printing Technology with one year NAC Certificate from NCVT.

Junior Technician (Printing) – One year NAC certificate from NCVT with full time ITI certificate in printing trades such as Litho Offset Machine Minder, Letter Press Machine Minder, Offset Printing, Platemaking, Electroplating, Hand Composing, Pet Maker cum Impositor.

Junior Technician (Electrical / IT) – Full time ITI Certificate in Electrical, Electronics with one year NAC Certificate from NCVT.

If you want a job in a bank, you can apply for a banknote press recruitment. Banknote Press BNP Dewas, MP has published the notification for recruitment of Junior Technician. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting BNP’s official website bnpdewas.spmcil.com.Candidates who have done ITI are more likely to get a job in a bank. Online application has started from 26th February. Candidates who want to appear in this recruitment drive can apply through the official website on or before March 28, 2022. Details of vacancies, educational qualifications, age limit, selection process etc. Can be seen below. Below is the direct link of BNP Bank Job Notification for more details.As per the Banknote Press Recruitment 2022 notification, a total of 81 vacancies have been filled. This includes 60 for Ink Factory, 19 for Printing and 2 for Electrical Junior Technician positions.

Age range

Eligible candidates should be at least 18 years of age and at most 25 years of age to apply for the post of Junior Technician at BNP Devas. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Selection process

Selected applicants will be called for an online test which will be conducted in April or May 2022. The exam will ask objective questions. The selection will be based on merit, not interview.

