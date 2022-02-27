Education

Bank Job Press Recruitment 2022 for Bank Jobs, Junior Technician Posts, ITI Pass can be applied at bnpdewas.spmcil.com.

23 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bank Job Press Recruitment 2022 for Bank Jobs, Junior Technician Posts, ITI Pass can be applied at bnpdewas.spmcil.com.
Written by admin
Bank Job Press Recruitment 2022 for Bank Jobs, Junior Technician Posts, ITI Pass can be applied at bnpdewas.spmcil.com.

Bank Job Press Recruitment 2022 for Bank Jobs, Junior Technician Posts, ITI Pass can be applied at bnpdewas.spmcil.com.

If you want a job in a bank, you can apply for a banknote press recruitment. Banknote Press BNP Dewas, MP has published the notification for recruitment of Junior Technician. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting BNP’s official website bnpdewas.spmcil.com.

Candidates who have done ITI are more likely to get a job in a bank. Online application has started from 26th February. Candidates who want to appear in this recruitment drive can apply through the official website on or before March 28, 2022. Details of vacancies, educational qualifications, age limit, selection process etc. Can be seen below. Below is the direct link of BNP Bank Job Notification for more details.

Bank job vacancy details
As per the Banknote Press Recruitment 2022 notification, a total of 81 vacancies have been filled. This includes 60 for Ink Factory, 19 for Printing and 2 for Electrical Junior Technician positions.

Educational Qualification
  • Junior Technician (Inc. Factory) – Full time ITI Certificate in Dyestuff Technology / Paint Technology / Surface Coating Technology / Printing Ink Technology / Printing Technology with one year NAC Certificate from NCVT.
  • Junior Technician (Printing) – One year NAC certificate from NCVT with full time ITI certificate in printing trades such as Litho Offset Machine Minder, Letter Press Machine Minder, Offset Printing, Platemaking, Electroplating, Hand Composing, Pet Maker cum Impositor.
  • Junior Technician (Electrical / IT) – Full time ITI Certificate in Electrical, Electronics with one year NAC Certificate from NCVT.

Age range
Eligible candidates should be at least 18 years of age and at most 25 years of age to apply for the post of Junior Technician at BNP Devas. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

READ Also  ugc net: UGC NET 2021: UGC NET Day 5 and 6 Admissions Coming Soon, Learn How to Download and Exam Schedule - Check ugc Net Admission 2021, Schedule for Day 5 and 6 on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Selection process
Selected applicants will be called for an online test which will be conducted in April or May 2022. The exam will ask objective questions. The selection will be based on merit, not interview.

Click on this link to apply online-

Differences between the Indian Navy and the Merchant Navy

#Bank #Job #Press #Recruitment #Bank #Jobs #Junior #Technician #Posts #ITI #Pass #applied #bnpdewasspmcilcom

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  rsmssb Patwari Results 2021 Announced: Rajasthan Patwari Salary In Hand: Rajasthan Patwari Results Announced, Now Find Out How Much Salary You Will Get

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment