Bank Jobs: Bank Jobs 2021: Bank Job Opportunity, PO Vacancy, Apply Soon – South Indian Bank PO Recruitment 2021, Apply For Bank Job Vacancy
Highlights
- Opportunity to become a Bank PO
- Vacancies in South Indian Bank
- Application started
Position Name – Probationary Officer (PO) Scale-1
Pay Scale – Rs 36,000 to Rs 63,840 per month (other allowances will be available separately)
Bank PO Eligibility
Young bank graduates in any branch with at least 50% marks from UGC or any AICTE recognized university can apply for the PO job. You must be at most 28 years old. The age will be calculated on July 31, 2021.
Also read: Bank Jobs: Check bank job opportunities, BOI recruitment details and salary here
South Indian Bank Application: How to apply
You need to visit Southindianbank.com and apply online for South Indian Bank PO Recruitment 2021. Online application filling has started from 01st September 2021. The last date to apply is 08 September 2021. The application fee is Rs.
Also read: SBI Recruitment for SCO Posts, CTC Salary of Rs. 19.50 Lakh, See Details
The notification explains in detail what you should keep in mind when filling out the application. You can get the full details by clicking on the notification link at the end of this news.
Selection Process (South Indian Bank PO Selection Process) – Candidates who have fulfilled the required qualifications properly will have to appear for the online test first. Selected candidates will be interviewed. Currently the number of vacancies has not been announced.
Click here for South Indian Bank PO Vacancy 2021 Notification.
Click here to apply.
#Bank #Jobs #Bank #Jobs #Bank #Job #Opportunity #Vacancy #Apply #South #Indian #Bank #Recruitment #Apply #Bank #Job #Vacancy
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.