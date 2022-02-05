Bank Jobs: Bank Jobs 2022: Bank of Maharashtra has announced hundreds of vacancies for officer posts, apply for graduates – Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 to fill 500 vacancies, check bank job details
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 500 vacancies in Bank of Maharashtra, out of which 400 vacancies are for General Officer Scale II posts and 100 vacancies are for Scale III General Officer posts. Candidates wishing to apply for these posts can apply till 22nd February 2022. Candidates have to appear for the online exam conducted by IBPS. Successful candidates will be called for interview. Below is a direct link to the bank job notification.
Find out who can apply? (Educational Qualification)
Generalist Officer MMGS Scale II / Scale III: Minimum 60% marks (55 for SC / ST / OBC / PWBD) in all semesters or years of accredited board or institution. %) Bachelor’s degree in any subject. In addition, passing JAIIB and CAIIB is mandatory. Or candidates with professional qualifications like CA, CMA or CFA from a recognized university or institution or board can also apply.
Age limit
The minimum age limit for Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 is 25 years. The maximum age for General Officer Scale II should not be more than 35 years and the age of candidates for General Officer Scale III should not be more than 38 years.
Application fee
General, EWS, OBC category applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs. 1180, while SC or ST category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 118. PWBD / Women candidates are exempted from paying the fee.
Learn how to apply?
Click on the ‘Apply Online’ link under General Officers in Scale II and Scale III Project 2022-23 on the bank’s career page bankofmaharashtra.in/current_openings. Register with required details and apply for vacancies. Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form. Your form will be submitted, take a printout of the form.
Apply online from here
Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 Notification
