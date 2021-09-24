Bank Jobs: Bank Jobs: Bank Jobs for Graduates, TJSB Co-operative Bank Officer Recruitment – tjsb Co-operative Bank Trainee Officer Bank Recruitment 2021

Highlights Great opportunity to get a job in a bank.

TJSB Officer Trainee Recruitment 2021 Notification Issued.

You can apply till October 03.

Bank Recruitment 2021, TJSB Cooperative Bank Jobs:TJSB Co-operative Bank Ltd. has a great opportunity for young people preparing for bank recruitment. TJBS Co-operative Bank, one of the leading multi-state scheduled co-operative banks in the country, has invited applications for the trainee officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format by visiting the official website of the bank at tjsbbank.co.in/career.



Graduate candidates can apply for Bank Jobs (Bank Recruitment 2021). Online applications for TJSB Officer Trainee Recruitment have started from 24th September 2021. Eligible candidates can apply online on or before 03 October. The direct link of TJSB Bank Recruitment 2021 notification is given below. Candidates are advised to read the entire information carefully before applying.

Who can get a job in a bank?

Candidates who have completed degree in any subject from any recognized university can apply for the post of trainee officer. Applicants must be born after 01 September 1993 and before 31 August 2001. The minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum is 28 years. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

Also read: Lok Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2021: Government job in various positions including consultant, salary up to Rs. 65000 per month

How to get a job?

Eligible applicants will have to appear for the online exam, in which a total of 200 questions of 50 marks each will be asked through logic, English language, general awareness and quantitative aptitude. The exam will have 120 minutes. Negative markings should also be taken care of. Admission to the Bank Recruitment Examination will be published on the official website of the Bank in due time before the examination. Candidates who pass the examination will be called for interview.

Application fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 826 for TJSB Co-operative Bank recruitment.

Also read: UGC Net Admit Card 2021: Know When and How to Download Admission Card, See Instructions

How to apply?

Click on the Apply Online link on the homepage of TJSB official website tjsbbank.co.in/career. Complete the registration process and pay the application fee. Upload a copy of all scanned documents. Lastly, keep a hard copy with you for future reference.

Check the bank recruitment notification here

Recruitment-in-Trainee-Officer-Cadre-2021-Guidelines

Official website