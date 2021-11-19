bank jobs: Bank Jobs: Opportunity to get a job in a bank, more than 100 vacancies in SO posts, find out when the exam is? – Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021 For various categories of posts, check the details of government job

Highlights If you want a job in a bank, you can apply here.

Specialist officer posts in various departments.

The written test will be held in January 2022.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: There is good news for young people preparing for a bank job. The Central Bank of India has published the recruitment notification of 2021 for various posts of Specialist Officers. A total of 115 vacancies will be filled for various posts including Economist, Income Tax Officer, Information Technology, Financial Analyst, Law Officer. According to the bank job notification issued on the official website, online applications will start from November 23, 2021.



Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the bank’s official website Centralbankofindia.co.in. The last date for submission of online application is 17th December, 2021. Before applying, read carefully the important details given here such as important dates, selection process, application fee etc. Candidates who want to apply for these posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification available here. The direct link of Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Online application begins – 23 November 2021

Last date for submission of applications – 17th December, 2021

Admission is expected to be issued on January 11, 2022

Online Exam (Temporary) – 22 January 2022

Selection process

Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of a two-stage recruitment test. First of all there will be an online written test in which eligible candidates will be called for interview. The written test will have 100 questions of 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes. The exam will be in English and Hindi.

Application fee

Application fee for SC / ST candidates is Rs. There will be 175 more GST. All other candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs.850.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website