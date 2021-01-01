Bank Jobs: Bank Recruitment 2021: SO Vacancy in Bank of Maharashtra, Basic Salary up to Rs 70,000 – Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021, Job as Bank Vacancy

Highlights Vacant in SO Bank of Maharashtra

190 posts of expert officers will be filled in several departments

Applications have started

Bank SO Jobs 2021: Bank of Maharashtra has invited applications for the post of Specialist Officer. Bank SO will be recruiting for various posts for Scale-I and Scale-II. Salary will also get better. Online applications have been filled for this. Bank of Maharashtra SO job notification and application form links are given below in this news. Read the details of this government job …



Vacancy details

Specialist Officer (Scale-I) – 100 posts

Specialist Officer (Scale-II) – 90 posts

Total number of posts – 190

Bank SO Salary: What is the salary?

Pay scale – Rs 36,000 to Rs 63,840 per month

Pay scale – Rs 48,170 to Rs 69,810 per month

(This is basic salary. Full allowance will be available along with other allowances)

Bank SO Eligibility: What is Eligibility

Bank of Maharashtra needs expert officers for various departments. These departments are Agriculture, Security, Law, HR, IT Support. In addition, Windows Administrator, Product Support Engineer, Network and Security Administrator and Email Administrator will also be recruited. The educational qualifications requested vary by post. The age limit also varies. You can get the full details by clicking on the notification link below.

Application details

For this bank job, one has to fill online application by visiting the website of Bank of Maharashtra, bankofmaharashtra.in. The application process has started from September 01. You have until September 19, 2021 to apply. The application fee for general, OBC and financially weak section is Rs.1180. The fee for SC, ST is Rs. So there will be no application fee for physically challenged and female candidates.

Bank SO Selection Process: How to be selected

Bank of Maharashtra Specialist Officer Vacancy 2021 will be an online examination to fill the vacancy. Those who succeed in this will have to be interviewed. The online exam will ask 50 questions for 100 marks. The exam will be of 60 minutes.

Click here for Bank of Maharashtra SO Notification 2021.

Click here to apply.

