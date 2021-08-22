Bank Jobs: IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021 for Grade A650 Vacancies, Check Bank Job Details

Bank Jobs, IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI Bank) has issued notification of Recruitment 2021 (IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2021) for the post of Assistant Manager Grade A. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website idbibank.in.



This is a great job opportunity for candidates preparing for bank recruitment. A recruitment drive is underway to fill a total of 650 vacancies. The last date for filing application and payment of application fee is 22nd August. Important information of IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021 and direct link of notification can be seen below.

Important Dates of IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021

IDBI Bank Recruitment Online Application Begins: August 10, 2021

Last date to apply online: August 22, 2021

Admission Date: August 27, 2021

IDBI Bank Recruitment Examination: 4th September 2021 (Temporary)

According to the notification issued by the bank, ‘Recruitment for admission in IDBI Bank PGDBF is being done through Manipal, Bengaluru (Bengaluru) and Nitte, Greater Noida.’ The recruitment will be on the basis of 1 year Post Graduate (PG) Diploma in Banking and Finance, PGDBF course. The course includes 9 months of on-campus study and 3 months of internship at IDBI Bank branches. Candidates who have completed 1 year course will be appointed as Grade A Assistant Manager.

Educational Qualification

Candidates should be graduates from any recognized University with at least 60% marks (55% for SC / ST / PWD candidates). The final year results of the candidates should be declared on or before July 01, 2021.

Age limit

The age of the applicant should not be more than 21 years and 28 years. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Application fee

The application fee for SC / ST / PWD category applicants is Rs. 1000 for other categories.

