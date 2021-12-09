Bank Jobs: SBI Jobs 2021: SBI has announced 1200+ bumper vacancies for officer posts, apply here for graduate vacancies.
- Great opportunity to get a job in a bank.
- Recruitment for Circle Based Officer post in SBI.
- You can apply online till December 29.
SBI CBO Recruitment 2021 will be based on three phases. These include written exams, screening tests and interviews. Based on these steps, the candidates who get a place in the merit list will get a job in a bank. The written test can be taken in January 2022, the admission card will be uploaded on the official website in the first week of January. Important information of SBI recruitment and direct link of notification is given below.
Vacancy Details (SBI CBO Vacancy 2021 Details)
SBI CBO Regular Vacancies – 1100 posts
SBI CBO Backlog Vacancies – 126 posts
Total number of vacancies in SBI Bank – 1226
State wise vacancy details
There are 162 vacancies in Madhya Pradesh, 52 in Chhattisgarh, 104 in Rajasthan, 278 in Karnataka, 276 in Tamil Nadu and 354 in Gujarat.
Who can apply?
Graduate candidates in any stream from any recognized university or institution can apply for SBI CBO job. In addition, you should have a good knowledge of the local language. Applicants must be at least 21 years old and at most 30 years old on 01 December 2021. However, candidates in the reserved category will get a higher age concession as per government rules. Read the instructions carefully for more details.
SBI CBO Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
General, OBC or EWS candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs.750 / -. All other candidates will not have to pay any application fee.
SBI CBO Recruitment 2021 Notification
Link to apply online
Official website
