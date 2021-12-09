Bank Jobs: SBI Jobs 2021: SBI has announced 1200+ bumper vacancies for officer posts, apply here for graduate vacancies.

SBI Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has issued notification for Circle Based Officers Recruitment 2021. Bank (State Bank of India) will fill more than 1200 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Whose online applications have started from 09 December 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of SBI sbi.co.in. You can apply online on or before December 29, 2021.



SBI CBO Recruitment 2021 will be based on three phases. These include written exams, screening tests and interviews. Based on these steps, the candidates who get a place in the merit list will get a job in a bank. The written test can be taken in January 2022, the admission card will be uploaded on the official website in the first week of January. Important information of SBI recruitment and direct link of notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (SBI CBO Vacancy 2021 Details)

SBI CBO Regular Vacancies – 1100 posts

SBI CBO Backlog Vacancies – 126 posts

Total number of vacancies in SBI Bank – 1226

State wise vacancy details

There are 162 vacancies in Madhya Pradesh, 52 in Chhattisgarh, 104 in Rajasthan, 278 in Karnataka, 276 in Tamil Nadu and 354 in Gujarat.

Who can apply?

Graduate candidates in any stream from any recognized university or institution can apply for SBI CBO job. In addition, you should have a good knowledge of the local language. Applicants must be at least 21 years old and at most 30 years old on 01 December 2021. However, candidates in the reserved category will get a higher age concession as per government rules. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

General, OBC or EWS candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs.750 / -. All other candidates will not have to pay any application fee.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021 Notification

Link to apply online

Official website