Bank Jobs: SBI Jobs: Recruitment for SCO Posts in State Bank of India, CTC Salary Rs 19.50 Lakh, See Details – SBI Recruitment 2021 for SCO Posts in Various Departments, Salary Rs 19.50 Lakh

Highlights Great opportunity to get a job in a bank.

Apply soon for SBI Recruitment 2021.

You will get a better salary package.

SBI Recruitment 2021, Bank Jobs:State Bank of India has released Recruitment 2021 (SBI SCO Jobs) for various posts of Special Cadre Officers. SBI has the opportunity to get bank jobs in the positions of Deputy Manager, Relationship Manager, Product Manager, Assistant Manager and Circle Defense Banking Consultant. If you have all the qualifications and qualifications mentioned below, you can apply online.



SBI Recruitment 2021 Notification, No. CRPD / SCO / CDBA / 2021-22 / 11, Ad No. CRPD / SCO / 2021-22 / 12, Ad No. CRPD / SCO / ENG / 2021-22 / 13, Ad No. CRPD / SCO / 2021-22 / 14. A total of 69 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The direct link of SBI Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (SBI Vacancy 2021 Details)

Deputy Manager – 10 posts

Relationship Manager – 06 posts

Product Manager – 02 posts

Assistant Manager – 50 posts

Circle Defense Banking Advisor – 01 post

Total Vacancies – 69 posts

Age range

Deputy Manager, Relationship Manager and Production Manager – Minimum 25 years and maximum 35 years on 01 July 2021.

Assistant Manager – 21 years to 30 years on 01 April 2021.

Circle Defense Banking Advisors – Candidates up to 60 years of age can apply till 31st May 2021. Please read the instructions below carefully for educational qualifications and other information.

Also read:Bank Jobs: Check bank job opportunities, BOI recruitment details and salary here

SBI Job Pay (Pay Scale)

Deputy Manager-Basic: 48170-1740 / 1-49910-1990 / 10-69810

Relationship Manager and Product Manager-Basic Salary-63840-1990 / 5-73790-2220 / 2-78230

Assistant Manager-Basic Salary-Rs.36000-1490 / 7-46340-1740 / 2-49910-1990 / 7-63840 (DA, HRA, CCA, PF, Contributory Pension Fund, LFC, Medical Facilities etc. Will be.)

Circle Defense Banking Advisor – Rs. 19.50 Lakh (Annual)

Also read: Sarkari Naukri 2021: Get a government job without taking exam in BHEL, salary of Rs 2 lakh

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting SBI’s official website bank.sbi/web/careers or www.sbi.co.in/web/careers on or before September 2, 2021. Hmmm. Candidates can take printout of the application for future reference.

SBI Recruitment 2021 Notification-1

SBI Recruitment 2021 Notification-2

SBI Recruitment 2021 Notification-3

SBI Recruitment 2021 Notification-4

Official website

