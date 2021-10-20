Bank loan for study abroad: Study abroad: How to apply for a loan to study abroad
The student must be between 16 and 35 years of age.
He should be an Indian citizen.
Admission to the institution or college is determined.
When to get a loan
The bank checks whether the university to which the student is going to be admitted is accredited. The bank also knows whether the student will get a good job after the course. If you are taking an education loan, you are exempt under section 80E of the Income Tax Act.
Required documents
- Proof of student identity and proof of age
- Educational records and proof of address
- Proof of income and address of the borrowed student is submitted to the parent or his / her relationship with the parent.
- It is very important to have a copy of the admission letter of the organization to which you want to be admitted.
- Visa approval for a student going for study abroad.
- Copies of test marks and travel documents like GRE, GMAT etc. will have to be submitted.
- The bank from which you want to take an education loan must have a bank account, which makes it easy for you to get a loan.
Guarantor and process for bank loans
If you want to take an education loan, most banks do not need a guarantor for a loan of up to Rs 4 lakh. But more than that, you need a guarantor. You can guarantee your parents or relatives who are trusted by the bank, most of the banks give loans of Rs 5 to 15 lakhs for study in India and Rs 20 to 25 lakhs for study abroad. Loans ranging from Rs 4 to Rs 7.5 are easily available. With the help of lakhs, but for loans beyond this, the bank deposits the documents of your property as collateral. One thing to know is that before giving a loan, the bank checks whether the university where the student is going to study is valid and also checks whether the student will get a job after completing the course. Or not. In addition, the student’s credit history is also looked at.
Interest rates on loans
- All banks have different interest rates on education loans. The majority interest rate on these loans is 11 to 14 per cent, but some banks charge higher interest rates, in addition, many banks offer interest rate discounts to girls.
- Many banks also charge a processing fee of two per cent on the loan amount.
- Tax exemption is provided under Section 80-E of the Income-tax Act, 1961 on interest on all types of student loans.
