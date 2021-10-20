Bank loan for study abroad: Study abroad: How to apply for a loan to study abroad

Today, every student wants to have a good career by studying abroad, but studying abroad is not so easy. This is the biggest problem of money. If you also want to study abroad, but money is coming your way, today we will tell you about the education loans available for higher education abroad. So that you can easily do your next study. It also helps parents a lot to be sure about their children’s fees.

Bank loan eligibility

The student must be between 16 and 35 years of age.

He should be an Indian citizen.

Admission to the institution or college is determined.

When to get a loan

The bank checks whether the university to which the student is going to be admitted is accredited. The bank also knows whether the student will get a good job after the course. If you are taking an education loan, you are exempt under section 80E of the Income Tax Act.

Required documents

Proof of student identity and proof of age Educational records and proof of address Proof of income and address of the borrowed student is submitted to the parent or his / her relationship with the parent. It is very important to have a copy of the admission letter of the organization to which you want to be admitted. Visa approval for a student going for study abroad. Copies of test marks and travel documents like GRE, GMAT etc. will have to be submitted. The bank from which you want to take an education loan must have a bank account, which makes it easy for you to get a loan.

Guarantor and process for bank loans

If you want to take an education loan, most banks do not need a guarantor for a loan of up to Rs 4 lakh. But more than that, you need a guarantor. You can guarantee your parents or relatives who are trusted by the bank, most of the banks give loans of Rs 5 to 15 lakhs for study in India and Rs 20 to 25 lakhs for study abroad. Loans ranging from Rs 4 to Rs 7.5 are easily available. With the help of lakhs, but for loans beyond this, the bank deposits the documents of your property as collateral. One thing to know is that before giving a loan, the bank checks whether the university where the student is going to study is valid and also checks whether the student will get a job after completing the course. Or not. In addition, the student’s credit history is also looked at.

Interest rates on loans