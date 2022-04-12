Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Bank Jobs for the post of Agriculture Marketing Officer, Salary up to Rs 18 Lakh – Bank Jobs 2022

There is a great opportunity to get a job in Bank of Baroda (Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022). Candidates who are preparing for bank recruitment can attend this recruitment process. Bank of Baroda has invited applications for the post of Agricultural Marketing Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting BOB’s official website bankofbaroda.in.Online application for Bank of Baroda Agricultural Marketing Officer Recruitment 2022 can be submitted on or before 26th April 2022. A total of 26 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The recruitment process has been started to fill the vacancies in 10 different states. Candidates who want to apply can check the vacancy details given below, educational qualification, selection process etc. Apart from this, the direct link of Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 notification is also given below.

BOB Recruitment 2022: See vacancy details here

Patna: 4 posts

Chennai: 3 posts

Mangalore: 2 posts

New Delhi: 1 post

Rajkot: 2 posts

Chandigarh: 4 posts

Ernakulam: 2 posts

Kolkata: 3 posts

Meerut: 3 posts

Ahmedabad: 2 posts

Who can apply?

Candidate should have completed Agriculture / Horticulture / Animal Husbandry / Veterinary Science / Dairy Science / Fisheries / Fisheries / Agriculture from Government recognized University. 4 year degree in Marketing & Cooperation / Co-operation & Banking / Agro-Forestry / Forestry / Agricultural Biotechnology / Food Science / Agribusiness Management / Food Technology / Dairy Technology / Engineering / Silk Farming. Apart from this 2 years regular post graduation diploma or degree in the related subject. Must have at least three years of work experience.

Age range

Eligible candidates should have minimum age of 25 years and maximum age of 40 years. It is advisable to read the notification carefully for necessary information regarding educational qualifications and age.

Selection process

Eligible candidates will have to attend for personal interview or any other selection process. The organization may add or modify or change the method of selection or provisional allocation.

BOB Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates in General, EWS and OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs.600. Men and women candidates in SC, ST and PWD categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs.

That’s the salary

After all the qualifications and eligibility, the candidates who qualify in the selection process will be paid a salary of Rs 18 lakh per annum (Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad). Candidates recruited in other cities will get an annual salary of Rs 15 lakh.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Notification